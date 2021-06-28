Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Iress Limited
  News
  Summary
    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/25
13.04 AUD   -0.53%
04:47aIRESS  : Industry Voice 10 - Gold medal mortgages
PU
06/24IRESS  : Hack the future
PU
06/20IRESS  : The hack is back
PU
Summary 
Summary

Iress : Industry Voice 10 - Gold medal mortgages

06/28/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Welcome to our Summer edition of Industry Voice.

In this edition, we're taking a closer look at how mortgage technology is helping the industry go faster, higher and stronger, and the key trends shaping the future. With contributions from Knowledge Bank, Furness Building Society, Paragon, Aldermore, Leeds Building Society, L&C Mortgages, Lime Financial and Iress, it's an Olympic-sized edition. We hope you enjoy it.

If you'd like to read previous editions, you can also visit the Industry Voice homepage.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 604 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2021 60,9 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
Net Debt 2021 140 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,9x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 2 493 M 1 894 M 1 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 333
Free-Float 90,8%
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,04 AUD
Average target price 11,47 AUD
Spread / Average Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sharp Chairman-Elect
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
John Alexander Duncan Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LIMITED22.90%1 894
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.3.90%91 140
ADYEN N.V.5.22%72 797
WORLDLINE1.96%26 973
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED269.38%24 786
STONECO LTD.-19.63%20 870