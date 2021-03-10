Log in
IRESS LIMITED

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/09
9.08 AUD   +0.11%
03:51a IRESS : Leading major digital transformation
PU
03/09 IRESS : Go with the workflow for a better way of working
PU
03/09 IRESS : What's stopping your digital strategy from moving forward?
PU
Iress : Leading major digital transformation

03/10/2021 | 03:51am EST
Quilter Financial Planning (QFP) is one of the largest providers of advice for wealth management (including mortgage and protection) in the UK.

CEO, Stephen Gazard, talks to us about leading major digital transformation across its network of advisers, tapping into new markets and the importance of having the right technology partner.

A fully integrated wealth business

'No matter where a client or potential client is in the UK, they can access us in various ways under the Quilter brand. Our vision is to be a fully integrated wealth business.

'We've built our scale through organic growth, but also many acquisitions which bring complex and costly infrastructures, all operating on different technology platforms. When we looked at our processes a while ago, we'd sent some of our key clients a lot of paper during the course of it, through the various business areas engaging with that same client from Quilter.'

IRESS Limited published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:50:00 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 605 M 465 M 465 M
Net income 2021 59,2 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net Debt 2021 139 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 1 733 M 1 334 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 333
Free-Float 86,1%
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,22 AUD
Last Close Price 9,08 AUD
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Roger Sharp Chairman-Elect
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-14.42%1 334
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.98%89 766
ADYEN N.V.1.63%66 953
WORLDLINE-5.23%24 057
STONECO LTD.-17.39%21 404
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.32%17 383
