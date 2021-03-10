Iress : Leading major digital transformation

Quilter Financial Planning (QFP) is one of the largest providers of advice for wealth management (including mortgage and protection) in the UK.

CEO, Stephen Gazard, talks to us about leading major digital transformation across its network of advisers, tapping into new markets and the importance of having the right technology partner.

A fully integrated wealth business

'No matter where a client or potential client is in the UK, they can access us in various ways under the Quilter brand. Our vision is to be a fully integrated wealth business.

'We've built our scale through organic growth, but also many acquisitions which bring complex and costly infrastructures, all operating on different technology platforms. When we looked at our processes a while ago, we'd sent some of our key clients a lot of paper during the course of it, through the various business areas engaging with that same client from Quilter.'