Iress : Specialist lending in a changing world - panel discussion

The number of people seeking 'non-vanilla' mortgages is on the rise, but which lenders are in the best position to take advantage?
Watch our live panel discussion with experts from across the industry for a closer look at how to win as a specialist lender in a changing world.
Steve Carruthers from Iress, was joined by Sally Wright from Vida Homeloans, Rob Barnard from Masthaven, Paul Adams from Pepper Money and Kate Davies from IMLA for a lively chat on how specialist lenders are innovating and whether they have an advantage over the larger, more traditional lenders.
Disclaimer
IRESS Limited published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:17:03 UTC.