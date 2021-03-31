Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Iress Limited    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/26
9.25 AUD   -0.96%
03:18aIRESS  : Specialist lending in a changing world - panel discussion
PU
03/30IRESS  : 2020 Iress ESG Report 300321
PU
03/29IRESS  : Industry Voice #9 - Spring 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iress : Specialist lending in a changing world - panel discussion

03/31/2021 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The number of people seeking 'non-vanilla' mortgages is on the rise, but which lenders are in the best position to take advantage?

Watch our live panel discussion with experts from across the industry for a closer look at how to win as a specialist lender in a changing world.

Steve Carruthers from Iress, was joined by Sally Wright from Vida Homeloans, Rob Barnard from Masthaven, Paul Adams from Pepper Money and Kate Davies from IMLA for a lively chat on how specialist lenders are innovating and whether they have an advantage over the larger, more traditional lenders.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IRESS LIMITED
03:18aIRESS  : Specialist lending in a changing world - panel discussion
PU
03/30IRESS  : 2020 Iress ESG Report 300321
PU
03/29IRESS  : Industry Voice #9 - Spring 2021
PU
03/25IRESS  : 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03/24IRESS  : 8 things to consider before buying new software
PU
03/16IRESS  : Has your technology provider got your back?
PU
03/16IRESS  : Where next? A roadmap for digital success
PU
03/10IRESS  : Leading major digital transformation
PU
03/09IRESS  : Go with the workflow for a better way of working
PU
03/09IRESS  : What's stopping your digital strategy from moving forward?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 605 M 459 M 459 M
Net income 2021 59,2 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net Debt 2021 140 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,7x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 305 M 1 303 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,07x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 333
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart IRESS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iress Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,22 AUD
Last Close Price 8,99 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Roger Sharp Chairman-Elect
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LIMITED-12.82%1 305
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.74%88 517
ADYEN N.V.-1.44%66 822
WORLDLINE-10.54%23 196
STONECO LTD.-26.98%18 919
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-0.14%18 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ