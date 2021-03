Financials AUD USD Sales 2021 605 M 468 M 468 M Net income 2021 59,2 M 45,9 M 45,9 M Net Debt 2021 139 M 107 M 107 M P/E ratio 2021 30,2x Yield 2021 4,94% Capitalization 1 746 M 1 358 M 1 352 M EV / Sales 2021 3,12x EV / Sales 2022 2,94x Nbr of Employees 2 333 Free-Float 86,1% Chart IRESS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends IRESS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 11,22 AUD Last Close Price 9,15 AUD Spread / Highest target 31,1% Spread / Average Target 22,7% Spread / Lowest Target 14,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director John Harris Chief Financial Officer Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman Roger Sharp Chairman-Elect Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) IRESS LIMITED -13.76% 1 358 FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES -1.31% 85 716 ADYEN N.V. 2.36% 70 354 STONECO LTD. 2.25% 26 492 WORLDLINE -5.82% 24 960 FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 262.14% 20 677