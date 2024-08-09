Iress today announced that it has partnered with Ediphy to provide its trading customers with a comprehensive fixed income solution to Iress' global network. Through the partnership, Iress trading customers will have access to a low-cost mechanism to trade fixed income and the ability to source comprehensive liquidity from fixed income providers and venues covering the USA, Europe and APAC.



Ediphy is a specialist in fixed income markets, offering fixed income execution and workflow automation, large-scale data management and analytics. Ediphy provides automated execution in government, sovereign, supranational, and agency bonds (SSAs), credit bonds and cleared interest rate swaps (IRS), with aggregated liquidity in excess of 250,000 International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs).



Iress's CEO, Global Trading and Market Data, Jason Hoang, said: "We're delighted to have this key partnership in place with Ediphy. Our customers are increasingly demanding the ability to trade fixed income instruments, with up to 20% of their order flows being aligned to fixed income as an asset class. This partnership further extends our ability to provide access to additional fixed income liquidity sources globally, without the need to onboard individual venues and liquidity providers."



Ediphy's CEO, Christopher Murphy, said: "Fast changing market structures and increased investor demand for fixed income securities presents growing challenges for investment managers. Ediphy combines cutting edge technology with deep market experience to simplify and automate fixed income trading for investment managers.



"We're delighted to partner with Iress to bring simplicity and automation to their clients' fixed income trading, which will further support their community of leading investment management clients."