    IRE   AU000000IRE2

IRESS LIMITED

(IRE)
Iress : selected by National Friendly to drive expansion strategy

02/01/2022 | 05:22am EST
Iress announced today that insurer National Friendly is live with on The Exchange to drive growth in its over-50s Life Assurance and Income Protection products.

National Friendly is a Bristol-based mutual society founded in 1868, and supports members with a range of wealth, healthcare and protection needs. It has selected Iress' market-leading quote and apply portal for financial professionals, The Exchange, to expand the distribution footprint of its protection offering.

Iress' executive general manager, commercial, Dave Miller said: "We're delighted to partner with National Friendly on its first foray into the portal space. With over 38,000 users and covering all major providers, The Exchange will enable National Friendly to rapidly drive growth. We're looking forward to increasing that pace of change even further as new products go live in the coming months."

National Friendly's head of sales & marketing, Oliver Jones said: "Iress will allow National Friendly to scale up and expand our distribution capabilities. The Exchange covers a large part of the market and gives us the ability to offer a wider range of products to a wider range of people. In addition, at National Friendly we want to work with people that have the same values as us. We pride ourselves on our relationships both with our customers and our partners and Iress clearly has the same philosophy. We're looking forward to a successful partnership."

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
