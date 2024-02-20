Iress Limited is a technology company. Its segments include APAC, which provides market data, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio systems and related tools to financial markets participants in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, and the United Kingdom and Europe, which provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio systems and related tools to cash equity participants and the wealth management business. Its segments also include Mortgages, which operates in the United Kingdom to provide mortgage origination software and associated consulting services to banks; South Africa, which provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio systems and related tools to financial markets participants and provides financial planning systems to wealth management professionals in South Africa, and North America, which provides information, trading, compliance and related tools to financial markets and wealth management participants in Canada.

