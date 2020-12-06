IRF European Finance Investments : Settlement Agreement (3 Dec 2020)

IRF European Finance Investments Ltd

3 December 2020

IRF European Finance Investments Ltd (the 'Company'), an investment entity which seeks investment opportunities in the financial sector in Europe, announces that, following extensive negotiations with its principal creditor (the 'Principal Creditor'), it has concluded a settlement agreement with the Principal Creditor in relation to amounts owing by the Company to the Principal Creditor (the 'Settlement Agreement').

As a consequence of entry into the Settlement Agreement, the Company will embark on an exercise to liquidate its assets, distribute the net proceeds of the liquidation to the Principal Creditor, proceed to seek a cancellation of the admission to trading of its shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and wind down the corporate entity, subject in each case to obtaining the necessary approvals at the appropriate time.

