IRF European Finance Investments : Settlement Agreement (3 Dec 2020)

IRF European Finance Investments Ltd

3 December 2020

IRF European Finance Investments Ltd (the 'Company'), an investment entity which seeks investment opportunities in the financial sector in Europe, announces that, following extensive negotiations with its principal creditor (the 'Principal Creditor'), it has concluded a settlement agreement with the Principal Creditor in relation to amounts owing by the Company to the Principal Creditor (the 'Settlement Agreement').

As a consequence of entry into the Settlement Agreement, the Company will embark on an exercise to liquidate its assets, distribute the net proceeds of the liquidation to the Principal Creditor, proceed to seek a cancellation of the admission to trading of its shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and wind down the corporate entity, subject in each case to obtaining the necessary approvals at the appropriate time.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Tel: +30 (0)211 349 9020

Disclaimer

IRF European Finance Investments Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 09:38:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2018 0,55 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
Net income 2018 -6,92 M -8,38 M -8,38 M
Net Debt 2018 126 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2018 -0,04x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 0,20 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
EV / Sales 2017 12,8x
EV / Sales 2018 228x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 100%
Chart IRF EUROPEAN FINANCE INVESTMENTS LTD.
Duration : Period :
IRF European Finance Investments Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chief Executive Officer
Angeliki N. Frangou Chairman
Sheldon Myles Goldman Deputy Chairman
Alexander Meraclis Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRF EUROPEAN FINANCE INVESTMENTS LTD.0.00%0
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-13.07%22 861
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-19.58%21 621
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED48.32%12 282
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.37.09%5 764
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.36.83%4 636
