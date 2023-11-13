Stock IRTC IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
PDF Report : iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Stock price

Equities

IRTC

US4500561067

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
72.43 USD -0.30% -13.03% -22.68%
Nov. 02 IRhythm Technologies, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023 CI
Nov. 02 IRhythm Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 489 M Sales 2024 * 579 M Capitalization 2,220 M
Net income 2023 * -101 M Net income 2024 * -69.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
4,46x
Net cash position 2023 * 40.19 M Net cash position 2024 * 48.68 M EV / Sales 2024 *
3,75x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-21,9x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-32,3x
Employees 1,793
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 99.25%
Chart iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Latest news about iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Transcript : IRhythm Technologies, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (IRTC) IRHYTHM Posts Q3 Revenue $124.6M, vs. Street Est of $122.6M MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $135 From $149, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
IRhythm Technologies Launching New Version of Cardiac Monitor in US MT
IRhythm Launches Next Generation Zio Monitor and Enhanced Zio Service: Its Smallest, Lightest and Thinnest Cardiac Monitor CI
Transcript : IRhythm Technologies, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023, Sep-13-2023 01:35 PM CI
Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $116 From $136, Maintains Buy Rating MT
IRhythm Technologies, Inc. Appoints Marc Rosenbaum as Chief Accounting Officer and Designated as Principal Accounting Officer CI
Truist Adjusts iRhythm Technologies' Price Target to $138 From $155, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Friday MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing Friday Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Oppenheimer Adjusts iRhythm Technologies Price Target to $165 From $125, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Analyst Recommendations on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $135 From $149, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $116 From $136, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Truist Adjusts iRhythm Technologies' Price Target to $138 From $155, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Oppenheimer Adjusts iRhythm Technologies Price Target to $165 From $125, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Needham Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $130 From $151, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Press releases iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

IRhythm Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results AQ
A Name Is Not Enough: Ninth Circuit Finds No Standing For First-To-File Shareholder To Appeal Securities Class Action AQ
IRhythm Technologies to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2023 AQ
News in other languages on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

IRhythm Technologies : Neue Studie erachtet Zio by iRhythm zehnfach wirksamer bei proaktiver Identifizierung von Vorhofflimmern und verbesserter Erkennung
IRhythm Technologies : reçoit un avis favorable de l'Institut national pour l'excellence en santé et en soins dans le cadre du premier projet pilote santé numérique du genre
IRhythm Technologies : erhält positive „National Guidance“-Empfehlung im einzigartigen digitalen Gesundheitspilotprojekt des National Institute for Health and Care Excellence
Des idées d'ETF pour miser sur le retour en grâce des valeurs moyennes
1 day-0.30%
1 week-13.03%
Current month-7.76%
1 month-10.37%
3 months-37.77%
6 months-42.63%
Current year-22.68%
Highs and lows

1 week
70.24
Extreme 70.24
83.28
1 month
70.24
Extreme 70.24
86.65
Current year
70.24
Extreme 70.24
140.23
1 year
70.24
Extreme 70.24
140.23
3 years
41.66
Extreme 41.6559
286.19
5 years
41.66
Extreme 41.6559
286.19
10 years
22.16
Extreme 22.16
286.19
Managers and Directors - iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Quentin Blackford CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 45 2021
Brice Bobzien DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2022
Mintu Turakhia CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2022
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Abhijit Talwalkar CHM
 Chairman 59 2016
Mark Rubash BRD
 Director/Board Member 65 2016
Ralph Snyderman BRD
 Director/Board Member 83 2017
ETFs positioned on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL HEALTH ETF - USD ETF Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF - USD
3.52% 63 M€ -29.45%
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL HEALTH UCITS ETF - USD ETF Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF - USD
3.52% 4 M€ -30.30% -
GLOBAL X TELEMEDICINE & DIGITAL HEALTH UCITS ETF DIST - GBP ETF Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF Dist - GBP
3.52% 0 M€ -31.21% -
BETASHARES DIGITAL HEALTH AND TELEMEDICINE ETF - AUD ETF BetaShares Digital Health and Telemedicine ETF - AUD
2.80% 1 M€ -18.12% -
Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 72.43 -0.30% 497,033
23-11-09 72.65 -5.62% 651,473
23-11-08 76.98 -6.69% 401,068
23-11-07 82.50 +1.88% 297,693
23-11-06 80.98 -2.76% 344,412

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company that engaged in providing ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring for patients for arrhythmias. The Company has developed a portfolio of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on a platform, called the Zio service. Zio service consists of wearable patch-based biosensors, Zio XT and Zio AT monitors, which records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days. Zio service then provides cloud-based analysis of the recorded cardiac rhythms using its algorithms, an assessment review of the data by its cardiographic technicians, a report called Zio report, which includes the summary of findings and finally its cloud-based digital information system, ZioSuite, allows clinicians to connect via a Web browser or mobile application for online report interpretation and clinical workflows. The Company's cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More financial data

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
72.43USD
Average target price
113.30USD
Spread / Average Target
+56.43%
Sector Medical Monitoring Systems

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
-22.68% 2 220 M $
EKF DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC Stock EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
-45.50% 155 M $
RAINMED MEDICAL LIMITED Stock Rainmed Medical Limited
-61.29% 93 M $
PULSENMORE LTD. Stock Pulsenmore Ltd.
-13.83% 89 M $
MEDIANA CO.,LTD Stock MEDIANA Co.,Ltd
+12.71% 80 M $
Medical Monitoring Systems
