iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company that engaged in providing ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring for patients for arrhythmias. The Company has developed a portfolio of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on a platform, called the Zio service. Zio service consists of wearable patch-based biosensors, Zio XT and Zio AT monitors, which records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days. Zio service then provides cloud-based analysis of the recorded cardiac rhythms using its algorithms, an assessment review of the data by its cardiographic technicians, a report called Zio report, which includes the summary of findings and finally its cloud-based digital information system, ZioSuite, allows clinicians to connect via a Web browser or mobile application for online report interpretation and clinical workflows. The Company's cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.