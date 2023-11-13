iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Stock price
Equities
IRTC
US4500561067
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|72.43 USD
|-0.30%
|-13.03%
|-22.68%
|Nov. 02
|IRhythm Technologies, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Nov. 02
|IRhythm Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|489 M
|Sales 2024 *
|579 M
|Capitalization
|2,220 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-101 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-69.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
4,46x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|40.19 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|48.68 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,75x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-21,9x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-32,3x
|Employees
|1,793
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|99.25%
|1 day
|-0.30%
|1 week
|-13.03%
|Current month
|-7.76%
|1 month
|-10.37%
|3 months
|-37.77%
|6 months
|-42.63%
|Current year
|-22.68%
1 week
70.24
83.28
1 month
70.24
86.65
Current year
70.24
140.23
1 year
70.24
140.23
3 years
41.66
286.19
5 years
41.66
286.19
10 years
22.16
286.19
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|45
|2021
Brice Bobzien DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2022
Mintu Turakhia CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2022
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chairman
|59
|2016
Mark Rubash BRD
|Director/Board Member
|65
|2016
Ralph Snyderman BRD
|Director/Board Member
|83
|2017
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|3.52%
|63 M€
|-29.45%
|3.52%
|4 M€
|-30.30%
|-
|3.52%
|0 M€
|-31.21%
|-
|2.80%
|1 M€
|-18.12%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|72.43
|-0.30%
|497,033
|23-11-09
|72.65
|-5.62%
|651,473
|23-11-08
|76.98
|-6.69%
|401,068
|23-11-07
|82.50
|+1.88%
|297,693
|23-11-06
|80.98
|-2.76%
|344,412
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company that engaged in providing ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring for patients for arrhythmias. The Company has developed a portfolio of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on a platform, called the Zio service. Zio service consists of wearable patch-based biosensors, Zio XT and Zio AT monitors, which records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days. Zio service then provides cloud-based analysis of the recorded cardiac rhythms using its algorithms, an assessment review of the data by its cardiographic technicians, a report called Zio report, which includes the summary of findings and finally its cloud-based digital information system, ZioSuite, allows clinicians to connect via a Web browser or mobile application for online report interpretation and clinical workflows. The Company's cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
72.43USD
Average target price
113.30USD
Spread / Average Target
+56.43%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.68%
|2 220 M $
|-45.50%
|155 M $
|-61.29%
|93 M $
|-13.83%
|89 M $
|+12.71%
|80 M $