IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IRTC

02/07/2021 | 02:01pm EST
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 2, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased iRhythm securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the iRhythm class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1539.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the iRhythm class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1539.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 88,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -116x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 182 M 5 182 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 234,17 $
Last Close Price 179,47 $
Spread / Highest target 60,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Coyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Devine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Judith Lenane Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Day Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.34%5 182
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.75%195 219
DANAHER CORPORATION6.05%167 504
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.48%90 875
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-6.83%89 607
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG17.59%63 561
