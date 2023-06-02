Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRhythm Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRTC   US4500561067

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:01:37 2023-06-02 am EDT
106.21 USD   -3.75%
10:46aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
06/01Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
05/31IRhythm Technologies Receives FDA Warning Letter Over Medical Device Regulation 'Non Conformities'
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

06/02/2023 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. iRhythm announced on May 30, 2023, that, “On May 25, 2023, [the Company] received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’), which resulted from the inspection of the Company’s facility located in Cypress, California that concluded in August 2022. The warning letter alleges non-conformities to regulations for medical devices, including medical device reporting requirements, relating to the Company’s Zio AT System and medical device quality system requirements.” Based on this news, shares of iRhythm fell by more than 6% on May 31, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:46aInvestigation Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ..
BU
06/01Investigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against iRh..
BU
05/31IRhythm Technologies Receives FDA Warning Letter Over Medical Device Regulation 'Non Co..
MT
05/25Irhythm Technologies, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/24IRhythm Technologies to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conferenc..
AQ
05/22New Data From iRhythm Reinforce the Utility of Long-Term Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ..
AQ
05/10Irhythm Technologies : May 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/05Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $155 From $154, Maint..
MT
05/05Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $135 From $130, Maintains Neu..
MT
05/05Needham Raises Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $151 From $133, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 486 M - -
Net income 2023 -98,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -34,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 362 M 3 362 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,56x
EV / Sales 2024 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 793
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 110,35 $
Average target price 152,67 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quentin S. Blackford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice Bobzien Chief Financial Officer
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Mark J. Day Chief Technology Officer
Mintu Turakhia Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.81%3 362
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.69%200 336
DANAHER CORPORATION-13.49%171 702
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.03%108 813
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.30%74 041
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.15%64 106
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer