IRHYTHM 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies - IRTC

NEW ORLEANS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 2, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against iRhythm Technologies (NasdaqGS: IRTC), if they purchased the Company's shares between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased securities of iRhythm and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-irtc/ https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pen/to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 2, 2021 .

iRhythm and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 1, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule establishing the payment policies and rates that Medicare will use next year. However, the Rule did not finalize pricing reimbursement rates for several items relevant to the Company, including codes related to cardiac monitoring. On this news, the price of iRhythm's shares plummeted approximately 20%.

Then, on January 29, 2021, an analyst at Baird Research noted that Medicare Administrative Contractor rates published by Novitas Solutions, a Medicare administrative contractor, "look way lower" than those published in the MPFS.

On this news, the price of iRhythm's shares plummeted approximately 33%.

The case is Habelt v. iRhythm Technologies, Inc., et al., No. 3:21-cv-00776.

