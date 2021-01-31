Log in
(IRTC) iRhythm Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

01/31/2021 | 04:24pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ("iRhythm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRTC).

iRhythm stock suffered a steep decline following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement regarding its 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule.  The MPFS Final Rule establishes the payment policies and rates that Medicare will use next year. Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information relevant to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an iRhythm shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irtc-irhythm-investigation-alert-did-you-lose-money-on-your-investment-contact-johnson-fistel-regarding-investigation-301218536.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
