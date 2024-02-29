iRhythm is the first medical device company to join the Epic community, using Aura to drive efficiencies through EHR integration

The collaboration will expand access to Zio service across the continuum of patient care—from cardiology to primary care to emergency departments and beyond1

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital healthcare company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced it will use Epic’s Aura platform to streamline access to iRhythm’s Zio long-term continuous monitoring and ambulatory mobile cardiac telemetry services ("Zio services”) through improved operational efficiency for clinicians.

“Our work with Epic aligns with our goal to optimize clinician workflow efficiencies and provide seamless access to our Zio services. By integrating Zio services into healthcare providers' EHR platforms, we are not just simplifying operations but empowering our health system customers to devote more time to patient care,” said Quentin Blackford, president and chief executive officer of iRhythm. “We believe this integration facilitates improved patient care, ensuring that our customers and their staff can focus on what truly matters—patient health. We are committed to continuous investment in our systems and services to make healthcare more efficient, secure, and patient-focused.”

Through this collaboration, iRhythm and Epic will give healthcare organizations the ability to more efficiently implement Zio services. Through Aura, Epic’s specialty diagnostics and devices suite, we estimate that organizations can save up to 75% of the time it typically takes to integrate Zio services into their local instance of Epic software. iRhythm has already surpassed 1.5 million all-time registrations for Zio services received through EHR-integrated customers. The company estimates this has translated to hundreds of thousands of hours and millions of dollars in staff time costs saved by health systems.

“iRhythm is the first medical device manufacturer to join the Epic community—an addition that reflects the continued growth of the health grid and a more collaborative healthcare ecosystem,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic. “With longitudinal cardiac data at their fingertips, providers across care settings can more effectively identify and treat the arrhythmias that one-off tests sometimes miss. This kind of technology sets the stage for the eventual proactive monitoring of patients who are at risk for arrhythmias before their symptoms become severe.”

Through this collaboration, iRhythm’s Zio service will be more readily available to healthcare providers using Epic—and the more than 250 million patients in the U.S. who have a record in Epic.

iRhythm is partnering with early adopter customers to integrate Zio services into the Aura network across their health systems in Q4 2024, and the company expects to begin offering this solution to existing and new Zio customers starting in early 2025.

To learn more about how Zio can integrate with your Epic system, please visit Epic’s online showroom . To learn more about iRhythm, please visit https://www.irhythmtech.com/ .

Zio monitor, XT, and AT are contraindicated for critical care patients



About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

