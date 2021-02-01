Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRhythm Technologies, Inc.    IRTC

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/01/2021 | 02:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 4, 2019 and October 28, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 2, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (“CMS”) rulemaking caused iRhythm’s business to suffer. The Company’s reimbursement rates plummeted as a result. Further uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business was caused by a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about iRhythm, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
02:17pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
12:49pBREAKING NEWS : Rosen Law Firm Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors w..
BU
11:01aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of iRhythm Technologi..
BU
08:10aIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
01/31(IRTC) IRHYTHM INVESTIGATION ALERT : Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Cont..
PR
01/29IRHYTHM INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Inves..
BU
01/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
01/29SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Fall But Outperform Most Sectors
MT
01/29iRhythm Technologies Provides Statement on Medicare Administrative Contractor..
GL
01/28IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 88,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -108x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 863 M 4 863 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 246,00 $
Last Close Price 168,42 $
Spread / Highest target 71,0%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Coyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Douglas J. Devine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Judith Lenane Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Day Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.00%4 863
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC9.43%202 012
DANAHER CORPORATION7.07%183 671
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-8.61%87 889
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.00%84 783
ILLUMINA, INC.15.25%62 260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ