SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/03/2021 | 08:35am EST
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ("iRhythm" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IRTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 2, 2021.   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' ("CMS") rulemaking caused iRhythm's business to suffer. The Company's reimbursement rates plummeted as a result. Further uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business was caused by a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about iRhythm, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

 

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
