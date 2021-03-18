Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRhythm Technologies, Inc.    IRTC

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. - IRTC

03/18/2021 | 06:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ("iRhythm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IRTC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether iRhythm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On January 29, 2021, Medicare Administrative Contractor Novitas Solutions published reimbursement rates for extended external electrocardiography (EKG) devices, including iRhythm's wearable heart rate monitors, under the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. The posted reimbursement rates ranged from $40 to $80, representing a drop of hundreds of dollars from prior reimbursement rates. A Baird analyst cited one example where iRhythm was previously reimbursed approximately $311, but would now receive just $42.68. On this news, iRhythm's stock price fell $82.58 per share, or 32.9%, to close at $168.42 per share on January 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-irhythm-technologies-inc---irtc-301250660.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:31pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
01:02pIRTC INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the ..
PR
03/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of i..
PR
03/14IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Te..
PR
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/09IRTC CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds iRhythm Tec..
PR
03/04IRTC EQUITY ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securiti..
PR
03/04SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
PR
03/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/01INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages iRhythm Technologies..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ