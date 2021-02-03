Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRhythm Technologies, Inc.    IRTC

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Investors

02/03/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) common stock between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). iRhythm investors have until April 2, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 1, 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) issued its final rule, which finalized reimbursement codes but did not provide national pricing for certain products and services offered by iRhythm.

On this news, the Company’s stock price opened at $183.00 on December 2, 2020, down from the December 1, 2020 close of $240.64, thereby injuring investors.

On January 29, 2021, Medicare Administrative Contractor Novitas Solutions published actual reimbursement rates under the CMS’s 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. A research analyst from Baird indicated that these are "way lower” than former codes, citing one example where iRhythm was previously reimbursed around $311, but was now receiving just $42.68.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $82.58, or 32.90%, to close at $168.42 per share on January 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) iRhythm’s business would suffer as a result of the CMS’ rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company’s business; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased iRhythm securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 2, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased iRhythm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
10:24aFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
10:01aIRTC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies iRhythm Techno..
PR
09:09aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation of iRhythm Techno..
BU
08:35aSHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
PR
02/02IRHYTHM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/02INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
02/02IRTC ALERT : iRhythm (NASDAQ: IRTC) Drops Significantly On Slash in Medicare Rei..
BU
02/02GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
02/02BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 88,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -115x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 129 M 5 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 246,33 $
Last Close Price 177,66 $
Spread / Highest target 62,1%
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Coyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Douglas J. Devine Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Judith Lenane Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Day Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.10%5 129
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC10.67%205 512
DANAHER CORPORATION10.33%189 270
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.37%89 088
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.00%86 616
ILLUMINA, INC.18.99%64 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ