iRhythm® Technologies Announces Conference Call to Discuss Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Novitas's Updated Rate Publication

04/10/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the recent publication by Novitas Solutions (“Novitas”) of rates applicable to the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes 93243 and 93247.

On April 10, 2021, Novitas published updated reimbursement rates for codes 93243 and 93247 at $103 and $115, respectively. The updated rates are retroactive to January 1, 2021 and replace rates initially published on January 29, 2021. iRhythm is assessing the impact of the updated Novitas rates on its business and will provide comments on a conference call on April 12, 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm will host a conference call on April 12, 2021 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to provide commentary on the newly published rates by Novitas. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Morgan Mathis
310-528-6306
irhythm@highwirepr.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
