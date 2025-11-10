Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, iRhythm Technologies aims to revolutionize how cardiac arrhythmias are detected and managed. The company develops device-based technologies that provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services with unprecedented accuracy and scale. Its flagship Zio System has become a standard of care for diagnosing arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, used by more than eight million patients and capturing over 2.5 billion hours of curated ECG data. Let's take a closer look.

iRhythm stands out for the precision and reliability of its Zio XT, Zio AT, and Zio Monitor devices, which let doctors track a patient’s heart continuously for up to two weeks with almost no signal loss and exceptional compliance. Its ZEUS AI platform - cleared by the FDA - analyzes millions of heartbeats through deep learning models, with every report double-checked by specialists at iRhythm’s diagnostic centers.

In the U.S., iRhythm runs over 6.5 million tests each year, holding more than 70% of the long-term monitoring market and around 13% in mobile cardiac telemetry ($2.5–3 billion industry). Abroad, it’s expanding across the U.K., Japan, and Europe, where early commercial launches target over 5 million potential tests. The next growth frontier lies in primary care, with an estimated 27 million patients showing early or undiagnosed signs of arrhythmia—a group iRhythm is starting to reach through new population health and reimbursement partnerships.

iRhythm’s FDA-cleared ZEUS AI, trained on billions of heartbeats, enhances the precision of arrhythmia detection—critical in addressing conditions tied to atrial fibrillation. In the U.S., over 40 million people suffer from sleep apnea, and 8.4 million from heart failure, with a large overlap of AFib risk. iRhythm’s Zio platform also targets chronic conditions like diabetes (32M, TAM $10.3B), CKD (35.5M, TAM $12.7B), CAD (20.5M, TAM $8.4B), and COPD (11.7M, TAM $2B), representing vast clinical and commercial opportunities. With deep EHR integration via Epic and the largest diagnostic infrastructure in its space, iRhythm processes millions of reports a year with unmatched efficiency, driving adoption across cardiology, primary care, and expanding international markets.

iRhythm is expanding in primary care through a two-pronged approach—embedding its Zio technology within integrated delivery networks and partnering directly with large national accounts like One Medical, Oak Street Health, MDVIP, and Signify Health. As more primary care physicians onboard, Zio XT registrations continue to climb, with over 80% of patients in representative programs showing at least one detected arrhythmia.

In Q3 2025, iRhythm reported record revenue of $192.9 million, up 30.7% YoY, fueled by strong demand for Zio XT and Zio AT, growing traction in primary care and value-based care programs, and early contributions from international markets. Gross profit rose 35% to $137.1 million, with a gross margin of 71.1% while adjusted operating expenses declined to $141.4 million from $143.8 million. Net loss narrowed sharply to $5.2 million (from $46.2 million in Q3 2024), while adjusted net loss improved to just $2 million. iRhythm also generated record free cash flow and now holds $565 million in cash.

In 2024, iRhythm generated $591.8 million in revenue, up 20.1% YoY, driven by strong growth in Zio XT and Zio AT usage across cardiology and expanding primary care networks. Gross profit rose to $407.5 million, lifting gross margin to 68.9% and operating expenses increased 14.5% to $523 million while net loss decreased to $113.3 million from $123.4 million. The company’s EBITDA margin improved to –1.3%, and FCF margin reached –5.2%, its best in years.

iRhythm heavy dependence on Medicare reimbursement and regulatory approvals leaves it sensitive to policy or compliance changes, while rising competition from digital health and device companies could pressure pricing or slow growth. Expanding internationally also brings operational and reimbursement challenges. Even so, iRhythm’s strong clinical validation, proven execution, and financial discipline position it well to manage these headwinds and continue shaping the future of AI-driven cardiac diagnostics.

Looking ahead, iRhythm’s growth outlook remains strong, with expectations of steady double-digit revenue expansion and improving profitability through 2027. The company continues to benefit from a recurring revenue model, high gross margins, and operating leverage as adoption of its Zio platform expands across cardiology, primary care, and international markets. New product launches, AI innovation through the ZEUS platform, and deeper integration into value-based care programs are expected to drive both scale and efficiency.