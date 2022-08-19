Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRhythm Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRTC   US4500561067

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-08-19 pm EDT
147.55 USD   -3.25%
01:54pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation
PU
08/18Mallinckrodt Announces Appointment of Karen Ling to Its Board of Directors
AQ
08/05IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iRhythm Technologies : Investor Presentation

08/19/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

August 2022

Safe Harbor

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither "iRhythm" or the

"Company" nor its affiliates or representatives has verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any representations as to the accuracy of that data or undertakes to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, clinical results, strategy and plans, market size and opportunity, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, business model, reimbursement rates and coverage, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward- looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in "Risk Factors" in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the

extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

This presentation regarding the Company shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Sales and offers to sell iRhythm securities will only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable SEC regulations, including prospectus requirements.

2 ©2020 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Content is Confidential and Proprietary.

© 2022 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Content is confidential and proprietary.

2

We discover signals early, to improve life.

© 2022 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Content is confidential and proprietary.

3

Cardiac arrhythmia burden

in the U.S. is immense

PREVALENC E

CONSEQUENCES

11M

5x

with

Increased risk of stroke

arrhythmias

due to Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

40%

130,000

Lifetime risk of AFib

Deaths per year

for individuals over 55

associated with AFib

FINANCIAL BURDEN

750,000

$34B

Hospitalizations per year

Annual cost

due to AFib

of stroke

Zio Patient

Real-life patient experience:

62-year-old male experiencing palpitations received a Holter monitor. No arrhythmia found.

Palpitations continued and was put on an

Event monitor. No arrhythmia found.

Palpitations continued and was admitted to the hospital not knowing what was wrong with him.

Received a Zio and was diagnosed with AFib within 14-day wear time.

Total hospital bill was over $20,000 and the patient was unable to pay for it.

Hospital had to write off all the expenses.

Data on file. Real-life patient experienced gathered from partnering health system, 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IRhythm Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 17:53:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:54pIRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation
PU
08/18Mallinckrodt Announces Appointment of Karen Ling to Its Board of Directors
AQ
08/05IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/05IRhythm Technologies Q2 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rises; Raises FY2022 Revenue Outl..
MT
08/05BTIG Adjusts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $178 From $155, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
08/05IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/05Needham Lifts Price Target on iRhythm Technologies to $185 From $179 After 'Solid' Q2, ..
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (IRTC) IRHYTHM Reports Q2 Revenue $102.1M
MT
08/04Earnings Flash (IRTC) IRHYTHM Reports Q2 Loss $-0.80
MT
08/04TRANSCRIPT : IRhythm Technologies, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 419 M - -
Net income 2022 -116 M - -
Net cash 2022 19,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 579 M 4 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 152,50 $
Average target price 171,89 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Quentin S. Blackford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice Bobzien Chief Financial Officer
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Mark J. Day Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Allan B. Wilsker EVP-Information Technology & Customer Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.58%4 579
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-10.83%233 118
DANAHER CORPORATION-10.56%214 065
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-36.10%81 989
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-23.19%61 691
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.35%61 030