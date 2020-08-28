IRICO New Energy : COMPLETION OF H SHARES PLACING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.
彩 虹 集 團 新 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED*
COMPLETION OF H SHARES PLACING
Reference is made to the announcement of IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 17 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of Placing Shares to be issued under the Specific Mandate. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.
Completion of the Placing
The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and the Placing was completed on 28 August 2020. An aggregate of 1,294,092,000 Placing Shares has been successfully placed to not less than six but not more than ten Placees (including Zhongdian IRICO, Yan'an Dingyuan and Hefei Xincheng, other Placees are qualified institutional investors, corporate investors or professional investors) at the Placing Price of HK$1.12 per Placing Share. The Placees (save for Zhongdian IRICO) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
The net proceeds of the Placing (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses) are approximately HK$1.44 billion, and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses) raised per new H Share upon completion of the Placing are approximately HK$1.11.
- 1 -
EFFECTS ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company: (i) before the completion of the Placing; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the Placing:
Before the completion
Immediately after the
of the Placing
completion of the Placing
Percentage of
Percentage of
Number
the total issued
Number
the total issued
of Shares
share capital
of Shares
share capital
Domestic Shares
IRICO Group
1,601,468,000
71.74%
1,601,468,000
45.41%
H Shares
Non-public Shareholders
Rui Bou Electronics(1)
61,554,000
2.76%
61,554,000
1.75%
Zhongdian IRICO(2) , one of the
Placees
-
-
888,886,000
25.21%
Public Shareholders
Other Placees(3)
-
-
405,206,000
11.49%
Other public Shareholders
569,327,400
25.50%
569,327,400
16.14%
Total
2,232,349,400
100%
3,526,441,400
100%
Notes:
Rui Bou Electronics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IRICO Group as at the date of this announcement, and thus the shares held by it are not regarded as being in public hands.
Zhongdian IRICO is directly held as to 72.08% by CEC and 27.92% by IRICO Group as at the date of this announcement, and thus the shares held by it will not be regarded as being in public hands.
- 2 -
As at the date of this announcement, the Placees (save for Zhongdian IRICO) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons, and will not become the substantial shareholders of the Company immediately after the Placing, thus the shares held by them will be regarded as being in public hands.
The public float is approximately 27.63% immediately after the completion of the Placing.
By order of the Board
IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited*
Si Yuncong
Chairman
Shaanxi Province, the PRC
28 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Si Yuncong and Mr. Tong Xiaofei as executive directors, Mr. Fan Laiying and Mr. Ni Huadong as non- executive directors, and Mr. Feng Bing, Mr. Wang Jialu and Mr. Wang Zhicheng as independent non-executive directors.
IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:03:06 UTC
0
All news about IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED