MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited    438   CNE1000003H9

IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(438)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRICO New Energy : COMPLETION OF H SHARES PLACING

08/28/2020 | 07:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

彩 虹 集 團 新 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED*

COMPLETION OF H SHARES PLACING

Reference is made to the announcement of IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 17 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of Placing Shares to be issued under the Specific Mandate. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

Completion of the Placing

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and the Placing was completed on 28 August 2020. An aggregate of 1,294,092,000 Placing Shares has been successfully placed to not less than six but not more than ten Placees (including Zhongdian IRICO, Yan'an Dingyuan and Hefei Xincheng, other Placees are qualified institutional investors, corporate investors or professional investors) at the Placing Price of HK$1.12 per Placing Share. The Placees (save for Zhongdian IRICO) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

The net proceeds of the Placing (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses) are approximately HK$1.44 billion, and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses) raised per new H Share upon completion of the Placing are approximately HK$1.11.

- 1 -

EFFECTS ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company: (i) before the completion of the Placing; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the Placing:

Before the completion

Immediately after the

of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Percentage of

Percentage of

Number

the total issued

Number

the total issued

of Shares

share capital

of Shares

share capital

Domestic Shares

IRICO Group

1,601,468,000

71.74%

1,601,468,000

45.41%

H Shares

Non-public Shareholders

Rui Bou Electronics(1)

61,554,000

2.76%

61,554,000

1.75%

Zhongdian IRICO(2) , one of the

Placees

-

-

888,886,000

25.21%

Public Shareholders

Other Placees(3)

-

-

405,206,000

11.49%

Other public Shareholders

569,327,400

25.50%

569,327,400

16.14%

Total

2,232,349,400

100%

3,526,441,400

100%

Notes:

  1. Rui Bou Electronics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IRICO Group as at the date of this announcement, and thus the shares held by it are not regarded as being in public hands.
  2. Zhongdian IRICO is directly held as to 72.08% by CEC and 27.92% by IRICO Group as at the date of this announcement, and thus the shares held by it will not be regarded as being in public hands.

- 2 -

  1. As at the date of this announcement, the Placees (save for Zhongdian IRICO) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons, and will not become the substantial shareholders of the Company immediately after the Placing, thus the shares held by them will be regarded as being in public hands.
  2. The public float is approximately 27.63% immediately after the completion of the Placing.

By order of the Board

IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited*

Si Yuncong

Chairman

Shaanxi Province, the PRC

28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Si Yuncong and Mr. Tong Xiaofei as executive directors, Mr. Fan Laiying and Mr. Ni Huadong as non- executive directors, and Mr. Feng Bing, Mr. Wang Jialu and Mr. Wang Zhicheng as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:03:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 2 245 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2019 93,1 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2019 1 299 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 807 M 262 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 22,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yun Cong Si Chairman
Xiao Ning Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Weihong Huang Chief Financial Officer
Bing Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Jia Lu Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.66%262
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.37%38 738
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-0.41%31 502
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.133.76%5 656
YAGEO CORPORATION-23.00%5 618
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.13%5 286
