IRICO New Energy : COMPLETION OF H SHARES PLACING

彩 虹 集 團 新 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED*

COMPLETION OF H SHARES PLACING

Reference is made to the announcement of IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited* (the "Company") dated 17 August 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of Placing Shares to be issued under the Specific Mandate. Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context otherwise requires.

Completion of the Placing

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions set out in the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and the Placing was completed on 28 August 2020. An aggregate of 1,294,092,000 Placing Shares has been successfully placed to not less than six but not more than ten Placees (including Zhongdian IRICO, Yan'an Dingyuan and Hefei Xincheng, other Placees are qualified institutional investors, corporate investors or professional investors) at the Placing Price of HK$1.12 per Placing Share. The Placees (save for Zhongdian IRICO) and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

The net proceeds of the Placing (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses) are approximately HK$1.44 billion, and the net proceeds (after deducting all applicable costs and expenses) raised per new H Share upon completion of the Placing are approximately HK$1.11.