IRICO New Energy : INSIDE INFORMATION - UPDATE ON THE PROGRESS OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF A SHARES PRE-LISTING TUTORING

彩 虹 集 團 新 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

IRICO GROUP NEW ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED*

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATE ON

THE PROGRESS OF PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

OF A SHARES

PRE-LISTING TUTORING

This announcement is made by IRICO Group New Energy Company Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcement dated 19 October 2020 of the Company, in relation to the authorization by the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company to the management of the Company to commence the work related to the proposed initial public offering of A shares (the "Proposed A Share Offering").

The Board is pleased to announce that, in connection with the Proposed A Share Offering, the Company has submitted the registration application for pre-listing tutoring, which has been accepted by the Shaanxi Regulatory Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not formulated the offering proposal of the Proposed A Share Offering, and has not applied to any of the relevant regulatory authorities in the People's Republic of China for approval of the Proposed A Share Offering. The Company will submit the offering proposal to the Board for consideration and approval in due course, and convene a general meeting for shareholders' approval in respect of the Proposed A Share Offering pursuant to requirements under the articles of association of the Company and relevant regulatory requirements.