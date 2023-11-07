GRANTED IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

In re IRIDEX CORP. ) C.A. No. 2023- )

[PROPOSED] ORDER GRANTING PETITION FOR RELIEF

PURSUANT TO 8 DEL. C. § 205

WHEREAS, on February 22, 1996, Petitioner IRIDEX Corporation (the "Company"), filed its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Operative Charter") with the Delaware Secretary of State;

WHEREAS, in reliance on the validity and effectiveness of the Operative Charter, the Company has issued shares of its capital stock, raised secondary financings, and taken other actions, from time to time on or after February 22, 1996, and through the date of this order;

WHEREAS on September 29, 2023, the Company filed with this Court a Verified Petition for Relief under 8 Del. C. § 205 seeking validation of the Operative Charter (the "Petition"); and

WHEREAS, the Court has considered the factors in 8 Del. C. § 205(d) and finds good cause to grant the Petition;

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED, this ___ day of ________________, 2023, that under 8 Del. C. § 205:

1. The Operative Charter, including the filing and effectiveness thereof, is hereby validated and declared effective as of February 22, 1996.