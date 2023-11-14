MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided a business update.



Recent Business Updates

Generated total revenue of $12.9 million, representing flat sequential quarter revenue and a decrease of 12% year-over-year

Cyclo G6® product family revenue in the third quarter of $3.0 million, representing a decrease 12% year-over-year due to reduced systems sales Sold 13,200 Cyclo G6 probes, representing a 3% revenue increase and 3% unit decrease year-over-year Sold 27 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems, compared to 41 in the second quarter of 2023 and 54 in the prior year period

Retina product revenue was $7.9 million, representing sequential growth of 15% and a decrease of 10% year-over-year

Cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $8.0 million as of September 30, 2023

Announced in late August that the Company is undertaking a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives to unlock shareholder value

Subsequent to the quarter end, five of seven U.S. Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) issued Local Coverage Determinations that impose additional clinical requirements for reimbursement of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device procedures and for cyclophotocoagulation procedures performed by the Company’s G6 laser system and probes

“Our third quarter results reflected a seasonally strong rebound in retina revenue from softness in the first half, but came in below last year’s third quarter results, reflecting continued softer environment for capital equipment and the conclusion of a long-running royalty contract earlier this year,” said David Bruce, Iridex President and CEO. “While we remain confident in our market position and continuing opportunities based on our differentiated retina laser platforms and unique glaucoma products supported by strong clinical evidence and global user base of thousands of ophthalmologists, subsequent to the quarter end new restrictions to parts of US glaucoma Medicare reimbursement were announced, injecting new challenges in our U.S. glaucoma business. We strongly disagree with the method used by these MACs in determining these changes and in the specific coverage criteria that resulted. We are challenging these restrictions on multiple fronts.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $12.9 million compared to $14.6 million during the same period of the prior year and flat versus the second quarter. Retina product revenue decreased 10% compared to the prior year period to $7.9 million, primarily driven by continued softness in capital equipment demand, and represents an increase of 15% sequentially compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total product revenue from the Cyclo G6 glaucoma product group was $3.0 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2022 driven entirely by reduced laser systems, while Cyclo G6 probe revenue grew 3%. Other revenue decreased to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period of $2.4 million, primarily driven by decreased royalties due to expiration of licensed patents and lower service revenue.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.6 million or a 43.7% gross margin, a decrease compared to $6.5 million, or a 44.1% gross margin, in the same period of the prior year, and represents sequential growth of 200 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.2 million in the same period of the prior year and $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decrease is the result of cost optimization efforts that began in the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same period of the prior year and $2.8 million, or $0.17 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.0 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash use of $1.8 million in the third quarter increased compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Balance sheet shifts affected cash usage in the quarter as previously announced operating cost reductions and inventory reductions to reduce cash usage were offset by a $1.7 million reduction in accounts payable. We expect to continue making progress with inventory reductions and expect fourth quarter cash usage to be significantly less than the third quarter.

Glaucoma Reimbursement Developments

Between October 24th and November 9th, five of the seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (“MACs”) that manage part of US Medicare coverage in the U.S. published “Local Coverage Determination” (the “LCDs”), that become effective December 24, 2023. The new LCDs primarily targeted Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) procedures and devices, however also significantly restricted the criteria for coverage of cyclophotocoagulation reimbursement, the procedures which utilize Iridex’s G6 laser system and probes, for glaucoma patients.

After consultation with expert external advisors, Iridex believes that the LCDs will likely be interpreted to materially limit the patient types for which the respective MACs will reimburse cyclophotocoagulation procedures.

Iridex has been in contact with a number of societies and individual physicians who communicated concern over the potential limitation in the range of their patients covered for transscleral cyclophotocoagulation laser treatment. Iridex intends to appeal the restrictive criteria of the LCDs and to engage with the MACs to distinguish the clinical justification between non-incisional transscleral cyclophotocoagulation procedures and the alternative incisional surgical MIGS procedures.

At this time, Iridex cannot accurately predict the impact these LCDs coverage changes will have on its glaucoma business. Approximately two-thirds of our total U.S. glaucoma procedure volume is performed in regions covered by the five MACs that issued LCDs. The American Glaucoma Society estimates 60% of U.S. glaucoma patients are covered by Medicare, and among Medicare patients, approximately half are covered by MACs, with the other half enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans who have not restricted the coverage criteria for cyclophotocoagulation. This implies about 20% of U.S. procedures fall directly under the coverage restrictions, with our glaucoma procedures for the most severe patients least affected and those for more moderate stage most affected. At this time, it is uncertain how physicians will react to coverage reductions and their decisions to offer our treatments to patients. Iridex is working to educate physicians about specific patient coverage ratios in their practice area and to support continued use and further expand adoption of our procedures where coverage for the devices and related procedures is maintained. Outside the U.S., which accounts for approximately 50% of Iridex glaucoma revenue, no material impact to the business is expected.

“Our top priority is maintaining fair market access to the procedures performed by the G6 laser platform following the recently issued LCDs. We disagree with the restrictive criteria defined to deem the procedures medically necessary and are collaborating with industry stakeholders to have the coverage policies appealed to reflect the extensive clinical evidence in support of cyclophotocoagulation procedures. We have submitted an appeal for correction based on inconsistency between the conclusions of the referenced studies and the final coverage restrictions. Among other unintended consequences, we believe that by limiting coverage of our MicroPulse and continuous-wave procedures, the LCDs have the potential to direct more patients into higher risk surgical procedures that both increase the potential for complications in patients, increase the total cost of care and decrease overall patient welfare,” said David Bruce, Iridex President and CEO. “As we work to retain full coverage of CPC in the affected MAC regions, we remain focused on our initiatives to accelerate G6 probe adoption in the covered population, including advancing our large multicenter prospective trial to further validate the safety and effectiveness of MPTLT procedures. We have high confidence that the efficacy and safety of or procedures will prevail, and the increased clinician awareness generated through this process can provide increased exposure to position MPTLT solidly as a key non-incisional procedure in the glaucoma continuum of care.”

Guidance Withdrawn for Full Year 2023

Iridex cannot accurately predict the impact to our glaucoma probes and system sales that will result from the reimbursement changes of the five LCDs as our customers and prospects evaluate their usage of probes and system purchases. Given this uncertainty, guidance has been withdrawn as the impact to Cyclo G6 system and probe sales is evaluated further.

Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value

In August 2023, the Iridex board of directors announced it is conducting, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to unlock shareholder value. Iridex has engaged Piper Sandler to act as financial advisor in connection with the strategic review process.

Scott Shuda, Chairman of the board of directors, commented on the strategic review process, “As a public company, Iridex must always seek to maximize shareholder value. Iridex’s product offerings today are stronger than they have ever been, and the board believes this is an appropriate time to explore strategic options for the future of each of our product lines.”

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Total revenues $ 12,850 $ 14,635 $ 39,411 $ 41,777 Cost of revenues 7,229 8,175 22,489 23,073 Gross profit 5,621 6,460 16,922 18,704 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,541 1,687 5,135 5,725 Sales and marketing 3,823 4,445 12,370 13,352 General and administrative 1,945 2,023 6,343 5,759 Total operating expenses 7,309 8,155 23,848 24,836 Loss from operations (1,688 ) (1,695 ) (6,926 ) (6,132 ) Other income (expense), net (58 ) (58 ) 346 (216 ) Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (1,746 ) (1,753 ) (6,580 ) (6,348 ) Provision for income taxes 8 14 30 51 Net loss $ (1,754 ) $ (1,767 ) $ (6,610 ) $ (6,399 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 16,231 15,986 16,089 15,921 Diluted 16,231 15,986 16,089 15,921









IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,981 $ 13,922 Accounts receivable, net 8,114 9,768 Inventories 10,118 10,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,129 1,468 Total current assets 27,342 35,766 Property and equipment, net 524 462 Intangible assets, net 1,726 1,977 Goodwill 965 965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,789

1,665 Other long-term assets 1,603 1,455 Total assets $ 34,949 $ 42,290 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,613 $ 3,873 Accrued compensation 2,197 2,448 Accrued expenses 1,171 1,548 Other current liabilities 886 968 Accrued warranty 247 168 Deferred revenue 2,239 2,411 Operating lease liabilities 995 1,037 Total current liabilities 10,348 12,453 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 10,472 11,742 Other long-term liabilities 2,065 864 Total liabilities 22,885 25,059 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 172 169 Additional paid-in capital 87,993 86,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19 ) (24 ) Accumulated deficit (76,082 ) (69,716 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,064 17,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,949 $ 42,290



