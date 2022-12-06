Advanced search
IRIDEX CORPORATION

(IRIX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
2.230 USD   -3.04%
05:08pIridex to Participate in Fireside Chat with Stifel Equity Research
GL
11/10Iridex : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/10Transcript : IRIDEX Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
Iridex to Participate in Fireside Chat with Stifel Equity Research

12/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to participate in a fireside chat with its covering equity research analyst from Stifel.

Management is scheduled to discuss the business on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About Iridex
Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
(415) 937-5406
investors@iridex.com


