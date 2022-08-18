Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRIDEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRIX   US4626841013

IRIDEX CORPORATION

(IRIX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
2.700 USD   -3.57%
Iridex to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase
GL
Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts IRIDEX Price Target to $5 From $9, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
IRIDEX : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending July 2, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
Iridex to Present at the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

08/18/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the company will present at the upcoming Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase, taking place virtually. Members of management are scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation directly by following this link. An archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Iridex
Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Hunter Cabi
investors@iridex.com 

 


