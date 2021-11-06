Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. IRIDEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRIX   US4626841013

IRIDEX CORPORATION

(IRIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retina and Glaucoma Experts Will Present Best Practices Using Iridex Technologies at a Consensus Panel and the AAO Annual Meeting

11/06/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

An international expert consensus panel will discuss best practices in dosing and patient selection using MicroPulse TLT on November 6, 2021

Panel members scheduled for discussions at the Iridex booth during AAO meeting on November 13-15th

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, announces that an international consensus panel of ten glaucoma experts will discuss MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy and their conclusions for proper dosing and patient selection on November 6 at 10:00am PT/ 1:00pm ET. In the live discussion, attendees will learn recommendations for treatment optimization and settings with the MicroPulse P3® Probe, understand the concept of fluence and the importance of sweep speed, as well as identify the clinical drivers for patient selection, outcomes, and safety.

“As MicroPulse TLT emerges as a key tool in the management of glaucoma, this panel convened to execute a complete analysis of the clinical, technical, practical evidence and experience to date with the MicroPulse P3 and created a consensus document with recommendations for the worldwide clinical application of MicroPulse TLT,” said Tomas Grippo, MD. “Our findings will help providers understand the concept of fluence and the importance of sweep speed, as well as identify the most important clinical drivers for patient selection, outcomes, and safety.”

To learn more about the discussion and consensus panel, visit www.iridex.com/consensus

Iridex at AAO
Iridex will present its products and services at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology November 13-15th in New Orleans, LA and will feature opportunities for attendees to meet with glaucoma and retinal physicians from around the world who are experts in the use and application of Iridex lasers. Opportunities include:

Lasers and Latte
Join Iridex on Saturday, November 13 from 10:00AM – 4:00PM and Sunday, November 14 from 11:00AM – 4:00PM at booth #844

This is an excellent opportunity to ask experts questions and better understand the safety, efficacy, durability, and versatility of the various procedures performed with lasers to treat glaucoma and retinal diseases. Nineteen laser experts, including Robert J. Noecker, MD; Brian A. Francis, MD; Sam E. Mansour, MD; and Nathan Radcliffe, MD, will be available to discuss experiences, surgical pearls and best practices. To find out specific times and available experts, visit https://www.iridex.com/aao

Skills Transfer Lab
Sunday, November 14, from 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM in the glaucoma lab (room 353 - 355).

Two Iridex glaucoma procedures, MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy and Continuous Wave Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation, will be featured in one of AAO's Skills Transfer Labs. The title of the course is "Lasers in Glaucoma," and its director will be Lisa S. Gamell, MD. This course is part of the AAO program; participation requires an AAO registration. The course number is LAB128A

About Iridex
Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven therapy for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s products are used to treat glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com.

Iridex Media Contact
Jamie Hall
Pascale Communications, LLC.
(724) 417-0167
jamie@pascalecommunications.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about IRIDEX CORPORATION
12:45pRetina and Glaucoma Experts Will Present Best Practices Using Iridex Technologies at a ..
GL
10/28Iridex to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 11, 2021
AQ
09/30IRIDEX : to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
AQ
08/12IRIDEX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/12IRIDEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operat..
AQ
08/12IRIDEX : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/12IRIDEX : Earnings Flash (IRIX) IRIDEX CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $13.4M, vs. Street Est ..
MT
08/12IRIDEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/12IRIDEX : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
08/12Iridex Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRIDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,27 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -34,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 148 M 148 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IRIDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IRIDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,37 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David I. Bruce President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fuad Ahmad Chief Financial Officer
Scott Alan Shuda Chairman
Patrick Mercer Chief Operating Officer
Robert E. Grove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRIDEX CORPORATION273.31%148
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC37.35%242 661
DANAHER CORPORATION37.75%208 714
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.33.83%130 374
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG43.45%78 022
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.36%75 783