IRIS Business Services : General updates

Sub: Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

Ref: Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed herewith Compliance Certificate received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of our Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2022.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IRIS Business Services Limited