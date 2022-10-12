Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. IRIS Business Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540735   INE864K01010

IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES LIMITED

(540735)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-11
77.60 INR   +0.65%
10/12Iris Business Services : General updates
PU
09/01Iris Business Services Names New Chief Technology Officer
MT
09/01IRIS Business Services Limited Announces Appointment of P K X Thomas as Chief Technology Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRIS Business Services : General updates

10/12/2022 | 10:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13th October, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: 540735

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No C/1,

  1. Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Symbol: IRIS

Sub: Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

Ref: Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 74(5) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find enclosed herewith Compliance Certificate received from Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of our Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2022.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For IRIS Business Services Limited

SANTOSHKUMAR JAISHANKER SHARMA

Digitally signed by

SANTOSHKUMAR JAISHANKER SHARMA

Date: 2022.10.13 06:50:35 +05'30'

Santoshkumar Sharma

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (ICSI membership number - ACS 35139)

Encl.: as above

Disclaimer

IRIS Business Services Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 02:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES LIMITED
10/12Iris Business Services : General updates
PU
09/01Iris Business Services Names New Chief Technology Officer
MT
09/01IRIS Business Services Limited Announces Appointment of P K X Thomas as Chief Technolog..
CI
08/25Transcript : IRIS Business Services Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08/12IRIS Business Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
05/30Transcript : IRIS Business Services Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 30, 2..
CI
05/27IRIS Business Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 3..
CI
05/27IRIS Business Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
05/16IRIS Business Services Launches New Cloud-Based Litigation Management System
MT
04/26IRIS Business Services Gets Contract to Enhance Malaysian Business Reporting System
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 613 M 7,45 M 7,45 M
Net income 2022 9,98 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net cash 2022 8,16 M 0,10 M 0,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 194x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 498 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 373
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRIS Business Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Subramaniam Swaminathan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Krishnan Balachandran Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vinod Balmukand Agarwala Chairman
P. K. X. Thomas Chief Technology Officer
Deepta Rangarajan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRIS BUSINESS SERVICES LIMITED-46.20%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.98%1 681 083
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.66%52 936
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.92%43 245
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.05%42 408
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.60%40 544