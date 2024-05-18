May 18, 2024 at 08:20 am EDT

IRIS Business Services Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 303.53 million compared to INR 205.56 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 306.07 million compared to INR 210.95 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 47.06 million compared to INR 15.82 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.43 compared to INR 0.82 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.41 compared to INR 0.81 a year ago.