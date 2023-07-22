Iris Clothings Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 241.64 million compared to INR 232.91 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 241.85 million compared to INR 233.11 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 30.82 million compared to INR 17.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.89 compared to INR 1.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.89 compared to INR 1.07 a year ago.

