Iris Clothings : Press Release

Iris Clothings to design apparels using Disney and Marvel characters

Signed Licensing agreements with UTV Software Communications Pvt. Ltd. ("Disney")

Howrah, India, November 26, 2022 - Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, has successfully signed two licensing agreements with UTV Software Communications Pvt. Ltd. ("Disney") to use Disney and Marvel characters.

As per the agreements, Iris Clothings will now be able to design kids apparels around intellectual properties from Disney movies like Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, Lion King, Frozen, etc. and from Marvel movies like Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Thor, etc. These characters have tremendous popularity among kids and are expected to gain wide acceptance as soon as the apparels hit the market.

The Company plans to launch apparels with these new designs for all their age groups, from 0 to 16 years, by end of FY23. This would further be launched as a premium category under its brand DOREME. The apparels will be sold offline through its distributor network in Tier II & III cities and online through its recently launched D2C website www.doreme.in.

Commenting on this vital event Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of the Company said: "Designing has always been one of our core strengths. We believe that our designing team's capabilities coupled with these agreements would further enhance our product range and strengthen our brand."

About Iris Clothings Limited

Iris Clothings Limited is a fast-growing readymade garment company that is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and selling garments for kids wear under its brand name DOREME in India. The Company delivers a broad range of affordable and good quality apparels for infants, toddlers and children in their pre-teens, serving both their indoor and outdoor requirements. It has been in operations for over 17 years and continues to add new product lines by employing the best-in-class technology across its value chain. For more information view www.irisclothings.in