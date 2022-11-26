Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Iris Clothings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRISDOREME   INE01GN01017

IRIS CLOTHINGS LIMITED

(IRISDOREME)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
241.75 INR   -0.12%
11/11Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
07/27Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/30Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iris Clothings : Press Release

11/26/2022 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Iris Clothings to design apparels using Disney and Marvel characters

Signed Licensing agreements with UTV Software Communications Pvt. Ltd. ("Disney")

Howrah, India, November 26, 2022 - Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, has successfully signed two licensing agreements with UTV Software Communications Pvt. Ltd. ("Disney") to use Disney and Marvel characters.

As per the agreements, Iris Clothings will now be able to design kids apparels around intellectual properties from Disney movies like Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, Lion King, Frozen, etc. and from Marvel movies like Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Thor, etc. These characters have tremendous popularity among kids and are expected to gain wide acceptance as soon as the apparels hit the market.

The Company plans to launch apparels with these new designs for all their age groups, from 0 to 16 years, by end of FY23. This would further be launched as a premium category under its brand DOREME. The apparels will be sold offline through its distributor network in Tier II & III cities and online through its recently launched D2C website www.doreme.in.

Commenting on this vital event Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of the Company said: "Designing has always been one of our core strengths. We believe that our designing team's capabilities coupled with these agreements would further enhance our product range and strengthen our brand."

About Iris Clothings Limited

Iris Clothings Limited is a fast-growing readymade garment company that is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and selling garments for kids wear under its brand name DOREME in India. The Company delivers a broad range of affordable and good quality apparels for infants, toddlers and children in their pre-teens, serving both their indoor and outdoor requirements. It has been in operations for over 17 years and continues to add new product lines by employing the best-in-class technology across its value chain. For more information view www.irisclothings.in

PRESS RELEASE

If you have any questions or require further information, please feel free to contact:

IR Team at Iris Clothings Limited

Registered Office

103/24/1,

Foreshore Road,

Santosh LadhaHowrah - 711 102

Iris Clothings Limited

P: +91 33 2979 0289

  1. santosh.ladha@irisclothings.in

Sonia Keswani/Vikash Verma

Ernst & Young LLP

P: +91 8017393854

  1. sonia.keswani@in.ey.com
  1. vikash.verma1@in.ey.com

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Disclaimer

Iris Clothings Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 16:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRIS CLOTHINGS LIMITED
11/11Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
07/27Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
04/30Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/30Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
01/27Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021932,156 Equity Shares of Iris Clothings Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endi..
CI
2021Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Iris Clothings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2020Iris Clothings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 115 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net income 2022 101 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net Debt 2022 313 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 944 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 318
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart IRIS CLOTHINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iris Clothings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIS CLOTHINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Santosh Kumar Ladha Managing Director & Director
Niraj Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Sweta Agarwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nikhil Saraf Independent Non-Executive Director
Manoj Tulsyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRIS CLOTHINGS LIMITED20.33%48
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.69%364 846
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-3.74%160 712
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-6.43%80 990
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-16.17%69 269
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.90%46 050