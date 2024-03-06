SYDNEY, Australia, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN (Iris Energy Limited) (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, “IREN” or “the Company”), a leading next-generation data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond, today published a monthly investor update for February 2024.

Key Highlights

Bitcoin Mining AI Cloud Services 310 Bitcoin mined in February

Record operating hashrate of 7 EH/s

20 EH/s expansion in 2024 Contract signed with poolside AI

Expansion to 816 NVIDIA H100 GPUs Data Centers Corporate Expanding to 460MW in 2024 Rebrand from Iris Energy to IREN

Second quarter results released

Key Metrics

Bitcoin Mining1 Feb-24 Jan-24 Dec-23 Average operating hashrate (PH/s) 6,299 5,642 5,576 Renewable energy usage (MW)2 174 163 161 Bitcoin mined 310 341 399 Mining revenue (US$'000) 15,212 14,466 17,174 Electricity costs (US$'000)3 6,241 6,376 5,926 Revenue per Bitcoin (US$) 49,134 42,436 43,056 Electricity cost per Bitcoin (US$) 20,158 18,705 14,858



Bitcoin Mining

February operations

Operating hashrate increased to 7 EH/s (Feb 29, 2024)

Monthly mining revenue increased to $15.2m primarily due to higher average hashrate of 6.3 EH/s and higher Bitcoin price of $49.1k

Expansion to 20 EH/s in 2024

H1 2024 (10 EH/s) - 7 EH/s installed, remaining 3 EH/s to be commissioned

H2 2024 (20 EH/s) - 10 EH/s of new miners secured via fixed price contracts4, single site expansion at Childress





AI Cloud Services

GPU cloud service contract signed



Contract secured with leading AI company, poolside, following rigorous customer testing requirements

Initial 3-month term and extension option for an additional 3-months at the customer's election

Additional customer conversations ongoing

Tripling AI cloud services business

Fast-tracking AI cloud services business to 816 NVIDIA H100 GPUs with the purchase of 568 additional GPUs

Delivery and commissioning of additional GPUs expected during Q2 2024

Financing workstreams underway to support growth



IREN's Prince George NVIDIA H100 cluster



Data Centers

Construction update

Childress Phase 1 (first 100MW) Supports expansion to 10 EH/s in H1 2024 60MW energized, 40MW to be commissioned in the coming months

Childress Phases 2 & 3 (next 200MW) Supports expansion to 20 EH/s in H2 2024 Site civils & procurement underway. Phase 2 substation construction to commence this month





Childress Phase 1 (100 MW) construction progress



Data Center Capacity

(MW) Capacity

(EH/s)5 Timing Status Canal Flats (BC, Canada) 30 0.8 Complete Operating Mackenzie (BC, Canada) 80 2.6 Complete Operating Prince George (BC, Canada) 50 1.6 Complete Operating Childress Phase 1 (Texas, USA) 60 2.0 Complete Operating Total Operating 220 7.0 Childress Phase 1 (Texas, USA) 40 3.06 H1 2024 Under construction Childress Phase 2-3 (Texas USA) 200 10.07 H2 2024 Under construction Total Operating & Construction 460 20.0 Childress Phase 4-6 (Texas, USA) 300 TBD Power available Development Site (Texas, USA) 1,400 Late 2026 Connection underway Total Capacity 2,160



Corporate

Rebrand from Iris Energy to IREN



Official name change to IREN, to better reflect our expanding next-generation data center business

Same business. Same goals. Different name.

Second Quarter FY24 Financial Results



On February 15, 2024, IREN reported financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended December 31, 2023

The earnings webcast and accompanying investor presentation are available here

Upcoming events

36th Annual ROTH Conference (March 17 - 19, 2024)

NVIDIA GTC (March 18 - 21, 2024)

Bitcoin Alive (March 23, 2024)



Times Square, February 16, 2024



1 Bitcoin and Bitcoin mined in this investor update are presented in accordance with our revenue recognition policy which is determined on a Bitcoin received basis (post deduction of mining pool fees as applicable).

2 Comprises actual power usage for Canal Flats, Mackenzie, Prince George, and Childress. The Company’s Canal Flats, Mackenzie and Prince George sites have been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception of which approximately 98% is directly from renewable energy sources; approximately 2% is from the purchase of RECs. The Company’s Childress site has been powered by 100% renewable energy since inception via the purchase of RECs.

3 Represents electricity costs net of realized gain on financial asset. Realized gain on financial asset represents unaudited power credits (primarily driven by voluntary curtailment) earned under hedge contracts. February 2024 electricity cost includes net revenue generated from participation in ERCOT demand response program. Figures are based on current internal estimates and exclude REC purchases.

4 Comprised of miner purchase options with Bitmain for 9 EH/s of T21 miners plus additional miner purchases of 1 EH/s. Decisions with respect to Childress expansion and exercising all, some or none of the miner purchase options will be made during 2024, taking into consideration market conditions, shareholder value and funding availability. In addition, the Company retains flexibility to utilize miner purchase options for purposes of upgrading some or all of its existing fleet.

5 Reflects estimated hashrate capacity by site assuming full utilization of existing available data center capacity with existing mining fleet, except where otherwise stated.

6 Reflects estimated hashrate capacity of the previously announced purchases of Bitmain S21 miners and T21 miners.

7 Reflects estimated hashrate capacity with additional 1 EH/s Bitmain T21 miner purchase and assuming the full exercise of the previously announced 9 EH/s Bitmain T21 miner purchase options.

