    IREN   AU0000185993

IRIS ENERGY LIMITED

(IREN)
  Report
Iris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/07/2022 | 12:42am EST
SYDNEY, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023), announced today that its management team is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences.

Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and to secure a time for one-on-one meetings.

  • Thursday, March 17: Canaccord Genuity Blockchain Infrastructure & Mining Summit
  • Thursday, March 24: Ladenburg Thalmann Special Crypto Expo
  • Monday, March 28: Bank of America Crypto Mining Day

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities
  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets
  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Contacts

Investors
Bom Shin
Iris Energy
+61 411 376 332
bom.shin@irisenergy.co


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -409 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 765 M 765 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,42 $
Average target price 26,17 $
Spread / Average Target 81,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Roberts Co-Chief Executive Officer
William Roberts Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay James Ward President
Bom Shin Vice President-Corporate Finance
David Bartholomew Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED-10.82%765
ACCENTURE PLC-24.22%198 549
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.72%170 434
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.27%113 871
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.71%94 431
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.98%87 563