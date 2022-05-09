Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Iris Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IREN   AU0000185993

IRIS ENERGY LIMITED

(IREN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
9.490 USD   -3.26%
07:05aIris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:02aIris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/05Iris Energy Says April Bitcoin Mining Revenue Rises to $5.4 Million From $5.1 Million in March
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/09/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Australia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional-grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023); today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May 2022. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and to secure a time for one-on-one meetings.

  • Monday, May 16: 2022 EIC Investor Conference (in person)
  • Monday - Thursday, May 23 - 26: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (virtual)

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities 
  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets
  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Contacts

Investors

Kane Doyle
Iris Energy
+61 422 013 860
Kane.doyle@irisenergy.co

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.


All news about IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
07:05aIris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:02aIris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/05Iris Energy Says April Bitcoin Mining Revenue Rises to $5.4 Million From $5.1 Million i..
MT
05/05Iris Energy Limited Announces Monthly Investor Update for April 2022
GL
05/05Iris Energy Limited Announces Monthly Investor Update for April 2022
GL
05/02Iris Energy to Release Third Quarter FY22 Results and Host Conference Call on May 11, 2..
GL
05/02Iris Energy to Release Third Quarter FY22 Results and Host Conference Call on May 11, 2..
AQ
04/13Iris Energy Announces Increase in Bitcoin Mining Capacity
MT
04/13Iris Energy Announces Commissioning of First 0.3 EH/s (9MW) at Mackenzie BC, Increasing..
GL
04/13Iris Energy Announces Commissioning of First 0.3 Eh/S At Mackenzie BC, Increasing Insta..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -416 M - -
Net cash 2022 10,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 503 M 503 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Iris Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,49 $
Average target price 25,67 $
Spread / Average Target 170%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Roberts Co-Chief Executive Officer
William Roberts Co-Chief Executive Officer
Lindsay James Ward President
Bom Shin Vice President-Corporate Finance
David Bartholomew Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED-41.31%520
ACCENTURE PLC-28.66%189 197
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.18%163 260
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.00%122 251
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.02%91 303
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.27%84 090