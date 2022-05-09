Iris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, Australia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional-grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023); today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May 2022. Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact your respective sales representative to register and to secure a time for one-on-one meetings.



Monday, May 16: 2022 EIC Investor Conference (in person)

2022 EIC Investor Conference (in person) Monday - Thursday, May 23 - 26: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (virtual)

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

Focus on low-cost renewables : Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers



Contacts

Investors

Kane Doyle

Iris Energy

+61 422 013 860

Kane.doyle@irisenergy.co

