The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Iris Energy Limited (“Iris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IREN) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 11, 2024, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Iris “talks a big game of its [high performance computing (“HPC”)] plans but ultimately seems entirely disinterested in actually doing what it takes to compete in the space,” and that the Company “is a painfully transparent stock promotion that will unravel as investors realize [its] HPC claims are nonsense and [it] remains a cash guzzling machine.” The report further states that the Company’s facilities were built for BTC mining and “are ill-equipped for HPC workloads without billions in additional costs.”

On this news, Iris’s stock price fell $1.70, or 13.2%, to close at $11.20 per share on July 11, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

