  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Irish Continental Group plc
  News
  Summary
    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-03-27 am EDT
399.75 GBX   +0.06%
Annual Financial Report

03/28/2023 | 11:08am EDT
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

28 March 2023

Publication of the 2022 Annual Report

ICG has today published its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements which may be viewed and downloaded from the Company’s website www.icg.ie.

The 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements, will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin: https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

END

_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer                Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer                Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

_________________________________________________________________________________

Media enquiries:        

Q4 Public Relations                                Tel: +353 1 475 1444     Email: press@q4pr.ie

 


Financials
Sales 2022 565 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 166 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 777 M 838 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Irish Continental Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eamonn Rothwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Ledwidge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Brendan McGuckian Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley M. Williams Senior Independent Director
Dan Clague Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC2.76%838
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.59%29 865
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-1.54%23 877
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-2.21%21 072
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-5.08%10 077
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-3.59%9 690
