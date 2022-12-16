Director/PDMR Shareholding 12/16/2022 | 02:02am EST Send by mail :

REPLACEMENT ANNOUCEMENT

This announcement replaces the announcement published by Irish Continental Group plc on 15 December 2022 at 16:49H







Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary







16 December 2022



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Eamonn Rothwell



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

€4.17 330,935



d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 December 2022



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit. Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name David Ledwidge



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan



(ii) Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

(i) €4.17 106,474

(ii) €4.18 27,250



d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 December 2022



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Andrew Sheen



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status







PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan

(ii) Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

(i) €4.17 117,122

(ii) €4.18 30,000



d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 December 2022



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Declan Freeman



2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status







PDMR / Managing Director – Container & Terminal Division b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan

(ii) Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

(i) €4.17 106,474

(ii) €4.18 25,000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 December 2022



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them







[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Thomas Corcoran







2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



PDMR / Company Secretary b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction (i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan



(ii) Sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

(i) €4.17 46,583

(ii) €4.18 15,000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 14 December 2022



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.

