    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-12 am EDT
404.00 GBX    0.00%
07:12aHolding(s) in Company
GL
07:11aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
07:06aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
GL
Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/15/2023 | 07:11am EDT
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)NameRokeby Investments Limited

 
 

 
2Reason for the notification

 
a)Position/status

 

 		Legal person closely associated with Eamonn Rothwell, Executive Director

 

 
b)Initial Notification Amendment

 		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name

 		Irish Continental Group plc
b)LEI635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b)Nature of the transaction   On market purchase of shares.  
c)Price(s) and volume(s) 

Price(s)                                        Volume(s)
€4.715                                             683,000  

 

 
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction12 May 2023

 
f)Place of the transactionDublin, Ireland

 
g)Additional Information 

Financials
Sales 2023 609 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 793 M 861 M 861 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Eamonn Rothwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Ledwidge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Brendan McGuckian Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley M. Williams Senior Independent Director
Dan Clague Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC3.86%861
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-6.41%30 605
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY4.91%24 721
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY7.71%22 543
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.15.78%12 200
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY7.02%11 040
