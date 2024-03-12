Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
  		Name

  		Éimear Moloney
 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
  		Non-executive Director and PDMR
  		Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  		Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Identification code		 ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)                                        Volume(s)


 

EUR4.6625                                   20,000
   Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction 8 March 2024
Dublin, Ireland
