Irish Continental Group plc is an Irish based maritime transport group with a pivotal position in the logistics chain and facilitating Ireland's international trade and tourism. The activity is organized around two business units: - Ferries (68% of revenues): owning a fleet of multi-purpose ferries carrying passengers and roro freight between Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe, together with vessel chartering operations; - Container and Terminal (32%): container shipping services between Ireland and Continental Europe, using a modern fleet of container vessels and equipment together with container terminal operations at Dublin and Belfast Ports. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (32.6%), the United Kingdom (27%), the Netherlands (16.8%), Belgium (6.6%), France (4.1%), Poland (2.8%), Germany (1.6%), Austria (1.6%) and other (6.9%).