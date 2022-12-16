Holding(s) in Company 12/16/2022 | 11:18am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Continental Group PLC 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74



2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



[ ] Other (please specify)iii:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv : Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable): Minneapolis, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:



Citibank Nominees(Ireland) Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14/12/2022



6. Date on which issuer notified: 16/12/2022



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%



8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2) Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.444% 0.000% 4.444% 171,749,545 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.996% 0.000% 5.996%



9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights



Direct







Indirect







Direct







Indirect



IE00BLP58571 7,633,033 4.444% SUBTOTAL A 7,633,033 4.444% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):







[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii







[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:



Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Ameriprise Financial, Inc. TAM UK International Holdings Limited Threadneedle Holdings Limited TAM UK Holdings Limited Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited TC Financing Limited Threadneedle Asset Management Limited Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited Columbia Threadneedle

Management Limited 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]







12. Additional informationxvi:



The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.



For clarity: The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 4.420% of the voting rights in the issuer.



The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.024% of the voting rights in the issuer.



Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.



Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 16th December 2022.



