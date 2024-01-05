Irish Continental Group plc is an Irish based maritime transport group with a pivotal position in the logistics chain and facilitating Ireland's international trade and tourism. The activity is organized around two business units: - Ferries (62.3% of revenues): owning a fleet of multi-purpose ferries carrying passengers and roro freight between Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe, together with vessel chartering operations; - Container and Terminal (37.7%): container shipping services between Ireland and Continental Europe, using a modern fleet of container vessels and equipment together with container terminal operations at Dublin and Belfast Ports. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (34.6%), the United Kingdom (24.3%), the Netherlands (17%), Belgium (8.2%), France (3.5%), Poland (3.2%), Austria (1.8%) and other (7.4%).