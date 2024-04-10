Attendance Card

Please bring this card with you to the meeting and present it at shareholder registration/accreditation.

Irish Continental Group plc ("the Company") will convene the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company at the Gibson Hotel, The Point Village, East Wall Road, Dublin D01 X2P2 on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 11.00 a.m.

Shareholder Reference Number

INFORMATION

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 9 May 2024 at 11.00 a.m.

@ Cast your Proxy online...It's fast, easy and secure! Control umber: 918937

www.eproxyappointment.com SRN:

You will be asked to enter the Control Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and P N shown opposite PIN:

and agree to certain terms and conditions.

To view the AGM Documentation online log on to www.icg.ie

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrar at:

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, D24 AK82

or through the voting website, see above, by 11.00 a.m. on 7 May 2024.

Explanatory Notes:

1. Notwithstanding any other matter herein, the Company will take all appropriate safety measures as the Directors may in the their meeting or any adjournment thereof, or (in the case of a poll taken otherwise than at or on the same day as the AGM or adjourned

absolute discretion determine from time to time, and in any individual case, to be necessary or desirable at, during or prior to the AGM) at least 48 hours before the taking of the poll at which it is to be used. Any alteration to the Form of Proxy must be initialled

meeting to ensure the safety of attendees and others involved with it and comply with applicable requirements. Such measures may, by the person who signs it.

2. without limitation, include the restriction of the number of attendees, and health and/or compliance related checks and requirements. 6. For shareholders whose name appears on the register of members of the Company (being shareholders holding shares in certiﬁcated

The process for appointing a proxy now depends on the manner in which you hold your interest in the Company's shares. All proxy (paper) form), your proxy may:

voting instructions (whether submitted directly or through the Euroclear Bank or Crest (for those persons holding CDIs) systems (a) be submitted by fax to +353 (1) 447 5572, provided it is received in legible form; or

must be received by the Registrar not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the AGM or any adjournment of the AGM. (b) be submitted electronically by accessing the Registrar's website, www.eproxyappointment.com. You will require your Control

However, persons holding through the Euroclear Bank system or the CREST system will also need to comply with any additional Number, Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN number as printed on your Form of Proxy. Full details of the procedures,

voting deadlines imposed by the respective service offerings.All persons affected are recommended to consult with their stockbroker including voting instructions are given on the website; or

or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity. If you hold your shares in uncertiﬁcated (electronic) form, details on how you can (c) be submitted by post to Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited, 3100 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus,

vote at the AGM are available in the otice of Meeting and on the Company's website www.icg.ie Dublin 24, D24 AK82, Ireland.

3. Every shareholder has the right to appoint a proxy, who need not be a shareholder, to exercise all or any of his/ her/its rights, to 7. This Form of Proxy must (i) in the case of an individual shareholder be signed or submitted electronically by the shareholder or

attend, speak, ask questions and vote on his/her/its behalf at the meeting, or any adjournment thereof. If you wish to appoint a his/her attorney; or (ii) in the case of a body corporate be executed either under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an

person other than the Chairman of the meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder, in block capitals, in the space authorised ofﬁcer or attorney or submitted electronically in accordance with note 6 above.

provided (see reverse). A proxy (including a substitute proxy) shall be entitled at his or her discretion and without notice to you to 8. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to

(i) nominate and appoint any person to be a substitute proxy for him or her for any of the purposes contemplated by this Form of the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the

Proxy with liberty to revoke any such appointment at his or her discretion and/or (ii) replace such substitute proxy with any other names stand on the register of members in respect of the joint holding.

person at his or her discretion (each of the foregoing being, a Substitute Proxy). proxy shall provide any Substitute Proxy with a 9. The 'Abstain' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that

copy (electronic or otherwise) of this Form of Proxy where possible. A Substitute Proxy shall be bound by, and shall be entitled to

a 'Vote to Abstain' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a

act in all respects in accordance with, the terms of this Form of Proxy. All references to 'proxy' shall be deemed to include persons

resolution.

who are Substitute Proxies for the time being.

10. Pursuant to the Companies Act 2014(as amended), entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which

4. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy to attend, speak, ask questions, vote and demand or join in demanding a poll at

may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the register of members of the Company at 6.00 p.m. on 5 May 2024 (or in

the meeting or any adjournment thereof, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares held

the case of an adjournment at 6pm on the day immediately preceding the date which falls 72 hours before the date of the adjourned

by that shareholder. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's

meeting). Changes to entries on the register of members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person

helpline on +353 1 447 5483 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction

to attend and vote at the meeting.

is one of multiple instructions being given. If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please

11. On any other business which may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof and whether procedural,

enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act

administrative and/or substantive in nature (including without limitation any motion to amend a resolution or adjourn the meeting)

as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if this proxy form

and not speciﬁed in the Notice of the Meeting or this Form of Proxy, the proxy will act at his/her discretion in voting on such matters.

has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account). All

12. The above is how your address appears on the register of members. If this information is incorrect please ring the Registrar's

forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope. Where a poll is taken at the AGM, a shareholder,

present in person or proxy, holding more than one share is not required to cast all their votes in the same way. helpline on +353 1 447 5483 to request a change of address form or go to www.investorcentre.com/ie to use the online Investor

5. To be effective, the completed and executed, Form of Proxy together with any original power of attorney or other authority under Centre service.

13. Subject to note 1, the appointment of a proxy will not preclude a member from attending the meeting and voting in person.

which is it executed, or a copy of such authority notarially certiﬁed must be deposited with the Registrar of the Company by post to

Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited so as to be received no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the

Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the All Holders

unique designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable

between different (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The

Company and Computershare Investor Services (Ireland) Limited accept no liability