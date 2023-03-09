Advanced search
    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:24 2023-03-08 am EST
384.00 GBX    0.00%
02:22aIrish Continental : Investor Presentation FY 2022
PU
02:01aPreliminary Statement of Results for the year ended 31 December 2022
GL
02/07Holding(s) in Company
GL
Irish Continental : Investor Presentation FY 2022

03/09/2023 | 02:22am EST
2022 Results Presentation

9th March 2023

Full Year 2022 Performance Summary

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

€584.9m

+74.9%

EBITDA

€127.2m

+143.2%

  • Revenue for the year increased by 74.9% to €584.9 million (2021: €334.5 million). In the Ferries division revenue* increased by 127.9% to €399.9 million (2021: €175.5 million) while in the Container and Terminal division revenue* increased by 27.3% to €221.5million (2021: €174.0 million).
  • EBITDA for the year increased by 143.2% to €127.2 million (2021: €52.3 million). EBITDA in the Ferries division increased to €95.7 million (2021: €23.2 million). The EBITDA in the Container and Terminal division increased by 8.2% to €31.5 million (2021: €29.1 million).

Net Debt Post IFRS16

2022

2021

(€171.1)m

Net debt of €171.1 million (Pre IFRS 16 €128.7 million) at 31 December

2022 compared with a net debt position of €142.2 million (Pre IFRS 16

Net Debt Pre IFRS 16

€84.6 million) at 31 December 2021. Net debt increased by €28.9 million

over the course of the period.

(€128.7)m

Adjusted Basic EPS

33.6c

2022 2021

  • Adjusted Basic EPS increased to 33.6c from (2.7)c in 2021.

*Inclusive of Inter-segment Revenue

Irish Continental Group FY2022 Results Presentation - 9th March 2023

2

RECORD YEAR OF GROWTH AS WE EXPAND OUR FOOTPRINT

AND RECOVER FROM THE PANDEMIC

KEY FINANCIALS€584.9M

Revenue 74.9% increase over 2021

€127.2m

EBITDA 143.2% increase over 2021

33.6 cent

Basic EPS

(2021: 2.6 cent)

(€171.1m)

Net Debt (2021: €142.2m)

17.5%

ROACE

(2021: (0.1%))

€24.2m

Total Dividends paid in year

€73.4m

Total Shareholder Returns (Dividend & Buyback)

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT

Dover - Calais

Established a three ship operation on the route and met market share targets ahead of schedule

Irish Sea and Landbridge

Continuation of previous trends with traffic returning from the direct continental route to the Irish Sea and landbridge

Dublin Ferryport Terminal Electrification

Project

Further progress towards a net zero terminal in the centre of Dublin with the delivery of five further electrically powered rubber-tyred-gantries in 2023 and order of one electrically powered ship-to-shore crane..

Dublin Inland Port

20 year lease agreed with Dublin Port. The facility is now fully operational following completion of works in January 2022

Irish Continental Group FY2022 Results Presentation - 9th March 2023

3

ICG Business Units

Ferries Division

Irish Ferries, the leading ferry company operating between Britain, Continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland. The division is also engaged in ship chartering activities with vessels chartered within the Group and to third parties.

Container & Terminal Division

Eucon, the leading container shipping operator between Ireland and the Continent. Dublin Ferryport Terminals (DFT) and Belfast Container Terminal (BCT) strategically located container terminals in Dublin and Belfast.

GROUP ROACE: 17.5%

Revenue*

Capital Employed

EBITDA

Ferries

Container

Ferries

Container

Ferries

Container

52%

18%

47%

36%

83%

25%

17%

75%

64%

48%

82%

53

*Inclusive of inter-segment Revenue

Irish Continental Group FY2022 Results Presentation - 9th March 2023

4

Ferries Division

Irish Continental Group FY2022 Results Presentation - 9th March 2023

Disclaimer

ICG - Irish Continental Group plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:21:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 565 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 166 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 736 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Irish Continental Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eamonn Rothwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Ledwidge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Brendan McGuckian Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley M. Williams Senior Independent Director
Dan Clague Independent Non-Executive Director
