Irish Continental : Investor Presentation FY 2022

KEY FINANCIALS€584.9M
Revenue 74.9% increase over 2021
€127.2m
EBITDA 143.2% increase over 2021
33.6 cent
Basic EPS
(2021: 2.6 cent)
(€171.1m)
Net Debt (2021: €142.2m)
17.5%
€24.2m
Total Dividends paid in year
€73.4m
Total Shareholder Returns (Dividend & Buyback)
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT
Dover - Calais
Established a three ship operation on the route and met market share targets ahead of schedule
Irish Sea and Landbridge
Continuation of previous trends with traffic returning from the direct continental route to the Irish Sea and landbridge
Dublin Ferryport Terminal Electrification
Project
Further progress towards a net zero terminal in the centre of Dublin with the delivery of five further electrically powered rubber-tyred-gantries in 2023 and order of one electrically powered ship-to-shore crane..
Dublin Inland Port
20 year lease agreed with Dublin Port. The facility is now fully operational following completion of works in January 2022