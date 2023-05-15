Irish Continental : Trading Statement May 2023

TRADING UPDATE

Volumes (Year to date, 6 May 2023)

2023 2022 Change vs 2022 Cars 129,600 122,400 +5.9% RoRo Freight 229,200 222,200 +3.2% Container Freight (teu) 100,100 116,300 (13.9%) Terminal Lifts 104,700 114,200 (8.3%)

Irish Continental Group (ICG) issues this trading update which covers carryings for the year to date to 6 May 2023 and financial information for the first four months of 2023, i.e. 1 January to 30 April with comparisons against the corresponding period in 2022. All figures are unaudited.

Consolidated Group revenue in the period was €163.4 million, an increase of 1.4% compared with last year. For banking covenant purposes, pre-IFRS 16 net debt figures were €124.9 million compared to €128.7 million at year end. Including IFRS 16 lease obligations, net debt figures were €160.7 million compared to €171.1 million at year end.

Ferries Division

Total revenues recorded in the period to 30 April amounted to €106.9 million (2022: €98.3 million) (including intra-division charter income), an 8.7% increase on the prior year.

For the year to 6 May, Irish Ferries carried 129,600 cars, an increase of 5.9% on the previous year. Freight carryings were 229,200 RoRo units, an increase of 3.2% compared with 2022.

Container and Terminal Division

Total revenues recorded in the period to 30 April amounted to €69.6 million (2022: €71.7 million), a 2.9% decrease on the prior year. This decrease was predominantly driven by a reduction in volumes versus the prior period.

For the year to 6 May, container freight volumes shipped were down 13.9% on the previous year at 100,100 teu (twenty foot equivalent units), primarily due to a slowdown in deep sea volumes in the first four months of the year. We have adjusted our capacity to match the current demand situation. Units handled at our terminals in Dublin and Belfast decreased 8.3% year on year to 104,700 lifts.