TRADING UPDATE

Irish Continental Group plc ("ICG" or "the Group") issues this trading update which covers carryings for the year to date to 4 May 2024 and financial information for the first four months of 2024, i.e. 1 January to 30 April with comparisons against the corresponding period in 2023. All figures are unaudited.

Volumes (Year to date, 4 May 2024)

2024 2023 Change vs 2023 Cars 153,200 126,400 21.2% RoRo Freight 262,500 225,400 16.5% Container Freight (teu) 104,400 98,500 6.0% Terminal Lifts 113,400 103,000 10.1%

Consolidated Group revenue in the period was €177.0 million (2023: €163.4 million), an increase of 8.3% compared with last year. For banking covenant purposes, pre-IFRS 16 net debt figures were €108.8 million compared to €111.1 million at 31 December 2023. On an IFRS basis to include lease obligations, net debt figures were €141.2 million compared to €143.7 million at 31 December 2023.

Ferries Division

Total revenues recorded in the period to 30 April amounted to €119.7 million (2023: €106.9 million) (including intra-division charter income), a 12.0% increase on the prior year.

For the year to 4 May, Irish Ferries carried 153,200 cars (2023: 126,400 cars), an increase of 21.2% on the

previous year. Freight carryings were 262,500 RoRo units (2023: 225,400 units), an increase of 16.5% compared with 2023.

Total revenues also include customer surcharges related to fuel movements and the cost of emission allowances under the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) since 1 January 2024.

Container and Terminal Division

Total revenues recorded in the period to 30 April amounted to €68.8 million (2023: €69.6 million), a 1.1% decrease on the prior year.

For the year to 4 May, container freight volumes shipped were 104,400 teu (2023: 98,500 teu) an increase of 6.0% on the previous year. Volumes handled at our terminals in Dublin and Belfast totalled 113,400 units (2023: 103,000 units), an increase of 10.1% year on year.

Total revenues include customer surcharges covering fuel movements, emission costs under ETS and the impact of changes in the costs of chartering container ships.