    ICGC   IE00BLP58571

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

(ICGC)
07:17:19 2023-03-09 am EST
419.50 GBX   +9.24%
07:14aIrish Continental swings to annual profit, boosted by Ferries division
AN
04:54aIrish Continental swings to annual profit
AN
02:22aIrish Continental : Investor Presentation FY 2022
PU
Irish Continental swings to annual profit, boosted by Ferries division

03/09/2023 | 07:14am EST
(Alliance News) - Irish Continental Group PLC on Thursday reported a sharp swing to a profit in 2022 amid a surge in annual revenue.

The Dublin-based maritime transport firm turned to a pretax profit of EUR62.5 million from a loss of EUR4.1 million the year prior.

Revenue jumped 75% to EUR584.9 million from EUR334.5 million.

The firm declared a final dividend of 9.45 euro cents, up from 9.00 cents a year ago.

The company noted a particular strength in its Ferries division, which saw increased revenue from the easing of travel restrictions and the expansion of the Dover-Calais service.

Chair John McGuckian said: "2022 has been a year not just of recovery but of building for long-term growth. With the Covid-19 pandemic now behind us, we have turned our full attention to maximising the opportunities that have arisen for the group over the last two years. We come out of the pandemic with operations larger than we had at its commencement, and with a balance sheet that remains strong."

Looking ahead, Irish Continental expects continued growth during 2023 via leveraging its investments.

Irish Continental shares rose 9.5% to 420.50 pence each on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 565 M 597 M 597 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 166 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 736 M 777 M 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 82,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eamonn Rothwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Ledwidge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Brendan McGuckian Independent Non-Executive Director
Lesley M. Williams Senior Independent Director
Dan Clague Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC-1.29%777
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.66%31 801
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-2.90%22 603
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-4.08%19 839
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.5.17%10 683
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-4.75%9 707