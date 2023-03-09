Irish Continental swings to annual profit, boosted by Ferries division

(Alliance News) - Irish Continental Group PLC on Thursday reported a sharp swing to a profit in 2022 amid a surge in annual revenue.

The Dublin-based maritime transport firm turned to a pretax profit of EUR62.5 million from a loss of EUR4.1 million the year prior.

Revenue jumped 75% to EUR584.9 million from EUR334.5 million.

The firm declared a final dividend of 9.45 euro cents, up from 9.00 cents a year ago.

The company noted a particular strength in its Ferries division, which saw increased revenue from the easing of travel restrictions and the expansion of the Dover-Calais service.

Chair John McGuckian said: "2022 has been a year not just of recovery but of building for long-term growth. With the Covid-19 pandemic now behind us, we have turned our full attention to maximising the opportunities that have arisen for the group over the last two years. We come out of the pandemic with operations larger than we had at its commencement, and with a balance sheet that remains strong."

Looking ahead, Irish Continental expects continued growth during 2023 via leveraging its investments.

Irish Continental shares rose 9.5% to 420.50 pence each on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

