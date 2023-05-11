Result of AGM

At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 11 May 2023, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2023 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.
The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.
RESOLUTION
For
Against
Total Votes
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Percent Issued Capital
Number
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1
To receive and consider the 2022 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)
118,526,104
100.00%
0
0.00%
118,526,104
69.36%
15,990
2
To declare a final dividend of 9.45 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022
118,536,304
100.00%
0
0.00%
118,536,304
69.37%
5,790
3.a
To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director
95,855,067
80.87%
22,681,237
19.13%
118,536,304
69.37%
5,790
3.b
To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director
117,769,364
99.35%
766,940
0.65%
118,536,304
69.37%
5790
3.c
To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director
117,868,924
99.44%
663,940
0.56%
118,532,864
69.37%
9,230
3.d
To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director
117,786,660
99.37%
746,204
0.63%
118,532,864
69.37%
9,230
3.e
To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director
117,092,426
98.78%
1,440,438
1.22%
118,532,864
69.37%
9,230
3.f
To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director
117,867,924
99.44%
664,940
0.56%
118,532,864
69.37%
9,230
4
To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023
117,100,958
98.80%
1,425,146
1.20%
118,526,104
69.36%
15,900
5
To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2022 (as an advisory resolution)
100,821,152
88.73%
12,806,376
11.27%
113,627,528
66.50%
4,914,566
6
General authority to allot relevant securities
114,282,924
96.41%
4,253,380
3.59%
118,536,304
69.37%
5,790
7
To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances
115,696,550
97.60%
2,839,754
2.40%
118,536,304
69.37%
5,790
8
To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions
114,272,724
98.66%
1,548,338
1.34%
115,821,062
67.78%
2,721,032
9
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
117,083,628
99.98%
27,050
0.02%
117,110,678
68.54%
1,429,616
10
To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares
118,506,084
99.98%
20,020
0.02%
118,526,104
69.36%
15,990
11
Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice
116,970,001
98.68%
1,563,553
1.32%
118,533,554
69.37%
8,540
Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.