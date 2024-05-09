At the AGM of Irish Continental Group plc held today, Thursday 9 May 2024, all resolutions proposed were passed on a poll.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 5 April 2024 and which is available on the Company’s website www.icg.ie.
The table below sets out the results of the poll on each resolution.
RESOLUTION
For
Against
Total Votes
Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Number
Percent Issued Capital
Number
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1
To receive and consider the 2023 financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor thereon and a review of the affairs of the Company (as an advisory resolution)
115,488,134
99.99%
830
0.01%
115,488,964
70.23%
10,329
2
To declare a final dividend of 9.93 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023
115,498,853
99.99%
440
0.01%
115,499,293
70.23%
0
3.a
To re-appoint John B. McGuckian as a director
96,601,128
83.64%
18,898,165
16.36%
115,499,293
70.23%
0
3.b
To re-appoint Eamonn Rothwell as a director
113,165,716
97.98%
2,333,577
2.02%
115,499,293
70.23%
0
3.c
To re-appoint David Ledwidge as a director
113,213,206
98.02%
2,286,087
1.98%
115,499,283
70.23%
0
3.d
To re-appoint Lesley Williams as a director
112,815,336
97.68%
2,683,828
2.32%
115,499,164
70.23%
129
3.e
To re-appoint Daniel Clague as a director
110,453,395
95.63%
5,045,379
4.37%
115,498,774
70.23%
519
3.f
To re-appoint Éimear Moloney as a director
112,861,506
97.72%
2,637,658
2.28%
115,499,164
70.23%
129
4
To authorise the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024
115,485,804
99.99%
3,160
0.01%
115,488,964
70.23%
10,329
5
To receive and consider the Report of the Remuneration Committee for the year ended 31 December 2023 (as an advisory resolution)
105,806,737
91.61%
9,689,806
8.39%
115,496,543
70.23%
2,750
6
General authority to allot relevant securities
110,718,108
95.86%
4,781,056
4.14%
115,499,164
70.23%
129
7
To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in specified circumstances
112,793,884
97.66%
2,705,280
2.34%
115,499,164
70.23%
129
8
To disapply statutory pre-emption provisions in connection with specified transactions
110,677,058
97.76%
2,537,988
2.24%
113,215,046
68.84%
2,284,247
9
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
112,990,515
99.95%
61,240
0.05%
113,051,755
68.75%
2,447,538
10
To authorise the Company to re-allot treasury shares
115,497,334
99.99%
1,440
0.01%
115,498,774
70.23%
519
11
Authority to convene certain general meetings on 14 days notice
113,047,436
97.88%
2,449,107
2.12%
115,496,543
70.23%
2,750
Resolutions 1 to 6 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and Resolutions 7 to 11 were proposed as special resolutions. Votes withheld are not a vote in law and are not considered in counting the total votes for and against.
Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. These will shortly be available for inspection at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling , and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Irish Continental Group plc is an Irish based maritime transport group with a pivotal position in the logistics chain and facilitating Ireland's international trade and tourism. The activity is organized around two business units:
- Ferries (68% of revenues): owning a fleet of multi-purpose ferries carrying passengers and roro freight between Ireland, Britain and Continental Europe, together with vessel chartering operations;
- Container and Terminal (32%): container shipping services between Ireland and Continental Europe, using a modern fleet of container vessels and equipment together with container terminal operations at Dublin and Belfast Ports.
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (32.6%), the United Kingdom (27%), the Netherlands (16.8%), Belgium (6.6%), France (4.1%), Poland (2.8%), Germany (1.6%), Austria (1.6%) and other (6.9%).